BJP will come to power in TS after ’24 polls: Amit Shah

Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting in connection with the Telangana Liberation Day after paying tributes to Adivasi legends Ramji Gond and Komaram Bheem, organised by the BJP. (Photo:DC/Pavan Kumar)

ADILABAD: Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would come to power in Telangana after 2024 elections and celebrate the ‘Hyderabad Vimochan Din’ officially across the state on September 17.

Amit Shah said the BJP would win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana though it won only four in the last elections. He recalled that the BJP won the Dubbak seat and the party's performance was good in the GHMC elections.

Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting in connection with the Telangana Liberation Day after paying tributes to Adivasi legends Ramji Gond and Komaram Bheem, organised by the BJP. He also hoisted the National Flag on the outskirts of Nirmal town on the occasion.

Amit Shah said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao used to talk much about celebrating September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day during the statehood agitation but he had forgotten the issue after coming to power due to the fear of MIM. He said Hyderabad Vimochan Din was nothing but Independence Day for Telangana state.

"The BJP has no fear of anybody like the TRS and the Congress have,” said Amit Shah and added that BJP was the lone party which could liberate the people of Telangana from the clutches of the TRS family rule. He said 1,400 people sacrificed their lives for Telangana and the BJP would respect their sacrifices and help their families during the BJP government in the state.

Referring to the TRS, Amit Shah said the car steering was in the hands of Owaisi and added that the BJP was against the reservations based on religion and would abolish such reservations.

Union minister for tourism and culture Kishan Reddy, party state president Bandi Sanjay, party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, MPs Soyam Bapurao, Aravind Dharmapuri, senior leaders D.K. Aruna, Muralidhar Rao, newcomer Etala Rajendar others were present.