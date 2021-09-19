Nation Politics 18 Sep 2021 All the arrangements ...
Nation, Politics

All the arrangements made for counting of ZPTC and MPTC votes in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 19, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Authorities have made all arrangements for counting of votes for 12 ZPTC and 117 MPTC seats in the district
Counting of votes will be taken up at 26 centres across 16 venues. Around 781 officials will be on duty as would be 1,600 police personnel. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Counting of votes will be taken up at 26 centres across 16 venues. Around 781 officials will be on duty as would be 1,600 police personnel. (Representational Photo: AFP)

KADAPA: Authorities have made all arrangements for counting of votes for 12 ZPTC and 117 MPTC seats in the district.

Of the 50 ZPTCs in the district, YSR Congress has unanimously won 38 of them. Elections were held for Badvel, Gopavaram, Porumamilla, Jammalamadugu, Peddamudiyam, Kondapuram, Muddanur, Mylavaram, Chitveli, Penagaluru, Railwaykoduru and Nandalur constituencies.

 

Of the 554 MPTC seats, 432 were unanimous verdicts while elections were held for 117 MPTCs and that of five seats were put on hold for varied reasons.

Elections were held more than a year back and since then some candidates have died, including a ZPTC candidate from the ruling party Gangadhar Yadav, who was declared elected unanimously from Lingala mandal died of heart attack on April 21. Palla Krishnamurthy, the BJP contestant in Mylavaram Mandal Veparala-1 MPTC seat, died of illness in June. Officials say that the counting of votes in this seat will be carried out as usual but the election would be cancelled if the deceased candidate polls the highest number of votes.

 

Counting of votes will be taken up at 26 centres across 16 venues. Around 781 officials will be on duty as would be 1,600 police personnel.

Zilla Parishad CEO Sudhakar Reddy said that only employees and officers, who have tested negative and have taken two doses of the vaccine, have been taken for counting duty.

SP Karur Karunapathy Nagendra Kumar Anburajan told Deccan Chronicle that they were maintaining strong security to prevent any untoward incidents during the counting of votes.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Latest From Nation

Tribal people in Kondamodalu panchayat are continuing their agitation for allotment of land against the land being lost by them due to construction of Polavaram project. (DC Image)

Kondamodalu tribals awaiting land for land compensation

A separate case has been registered against MLA Ramesh for an attempted attack on the house of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Twitter)

Police register separate cases against TD, YSRC leaders

But now with the number of cases decreasing, the District Administration received a request to allow sevas and remove the ban on temple entry during weekends. (PTI photo)

Dakshina Kannada: RT-PCR negative report mandatory to offer seva at these temples

Pulichintala reservoir received 32.71 tmcft (71.47%) of water against gross capacity at FRL of 45.77 tmcft with outflow of 23,480 cusecs. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh reservoirs filled to the brim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Capt Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab Chief Minister

The Chief Minister went to meet Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to hand over his resignation. (ANI)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal elected AAP national convener for 3rd time

Be it Uttarakhand or Gujarat, where the AAP has entered, the BJP had to change the chief ministers. They changed the chief minister in Uttarakhand several times, said AAP national spokesman Raghav Chaddha. — PTI

Assam: BPF knocks at BJP door after exiting Congress' Mahajot

The BPF also received a major political setback in Assembly polls this year with UPPL-led by Pramod Boro winning six of the 12 seats in the BTC area. — DC

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->