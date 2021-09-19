All the arrangements made for counting of ZPTC and MPTC votes in AP

Counting of votes will be taken up at 26 centres across 16 venues. Around 781 officials will be on duty as would be 1,600 police personnel. (Representational Photo: AFP)

KADAPA: Authorities have made all arrangements for counting of votes for 12 ZPTC and 117 MPTC seats in the district.

Of the 50 ZPTCs in the district, YSR Congress has unanimously won 38 of them. Elections were held for Badvel, Gopavaram, Porumamilla, Jammalamadugu, Peddamudiyam, Kondapuram, Muddanur, Mylavaram, Chitveli, Penagaluru, Railwaykoduru and Nandalur constituencies.

Of the 554 MPTC seats, 432 were unanimous verdicts while elections were held for 117 MPTCs and that of five seats were put on hold for varied reasons.

Elections were held more than a year back and since then some candidates have died, including a ZPTC candidate from the ruling party Gangadhar Yadav, who was declared elected unanimously from Lingala mandal died of heart attack on April 21. Palla Krishnamurthy, the BJP contestant in Mylavaram Mandal Veparala-1 MPTC seat, died of illness in June. Officials say that the counting of votes in this seat will be carried out as usual but the election would be cancelled if the deceased candidate polls the highest number of votes.

Counting of votes will be taken up at 26 centres across 16 venues. Around 781 officials will be on duty as would be 1,600 police personnel.

Zilla Parishad CEO Sudhakar Reddy said that only employees and officers, who have tested negative and have taken two doses of the vaccine, have been taken for counting duty.

SP Karur Karunapathy Nagendra Kumar Anburajan told Deccan Chronicle that they were maintaining strong security to prevent any untoward incidents during the counting of votes.