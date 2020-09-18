178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
Nation Politics 18 Sep 2020 YSRC to use Parliame ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC to use Parliament’s immunity to attack courts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Party MPs also staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, demanding a CBI probe into the Amaravati scam
YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. — PTI photo
 YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

In an unprecedented manner, the executive and judiciary in Andhra Pradesh are on a collision path, openly targeting each other. An uneasy calm that prevailed for months has ended and the ruling YSR Congress on Thursday launched a direct attack against the AP High Court.

Apparently following instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ruling party floor leaders in both Houses of Parliament, P. Mithun Reddy and V. Vijayasai Reddy, sought to draw the highest law-making body’s attention to what they described as injustice meted out in the hands of judiciary.

 

“The AP judiciary is not impartial and it has to be stopped,” said Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha. Though he was taking part in a debate on Covid, the YSRC Parliamentary party leader went on to describe the “onslaught of judiciary” on his party’s government.

Party MPs also staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Parliament premises,  demanding a CBI probe into the Amaravati scam, a plea that had been rejected outright by the High Court. “It is unfortunate that courts are hindering the investigation into scams. As lawmakers, we have the right to raise the issue in Parliament and speak about the functioning of the judiciary in AP,” he told reporters.

 

Back in Vijayawada, senior YSRC leader and municipal minister Botsa Satyanarayana termed the gag order of the High Court as unfair and wondered how courts could announce that incumbent governments have no right to probe the policy decisions their predecessors particularly when the people in power had got pecuniary benefits out of those decisions.

AP High Court unhappy with YSRC’s criticism

The ruling party outbursts came a day after the High Court stalled the probe into the alleged Amaravati land scam in which some influential people, allegedly privy to confidential information, had acquired lands in proposed capital region for a cheaper price.

 

The AP High Court was unhappy over the ruling party leaders criticising its judgments and even its sympathisers hurling abuses against judges. At one stage, the Registrar General highlighted in her affidavit in a case that the state government was not happy with the judgments. Later, she amended the affidavit replacing the word “government” with “some ruling party leaders”.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh politics, v. vijayasai reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Students wait at the entrance of an Eamcet centre maintaining a social distance in Visakhapatnam. — Photo: P Narasimha Murthy

84.44% students take Eamcet

A student applies hand sanitizer before entering inside the examination centre to take EAMCET Online Exam at GVP Engineering College near Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam. Photo: P. Narasimha Murthy

1-minute rule sees many aspirants miss Eamcet

Representational Image

Centre tells Supreme Court: TV channels are nice, go after digital media

Representational PTI photo

AP slaps road cess on fuel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didn't incur any expenditure on 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston last year: Centre

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Union Cabinet as Akali Dal opposes farm Bills

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the outgoing Union Minister of Food Processing in Narendra Modi govt.

India reiterates skirmishes caused by China's provocative military manoeuvres at LAC

IAF Apache helicopter flies over UT amid border tension with China, in Ladakh. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Rahul's stamp evident as Sonia revamps Congress Working Committee

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham