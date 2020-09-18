178th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 18 Sep 2020 Sasikala's retu ...
Nation, Politics

Sasikala's return inconsequential: AIADMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2020, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 2:03 pm IST
Jayakumar said no party would leave the alliance and there were only chances of more parties joining in
VK Sasikala
 VK Sasikala

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said on Thursday that the release of V K Sasikala from jail would not affect the functioning of the AIADMK in any way.

It was the media that was making a fuss over her impending release, he said when the media sought his views on various developments even as he was leaving after paying floral tributes to Periyar E V Ramasamy, whose birth anniversary was observed as a government function, at Anna Salai.

 

Asked if any alliance partner of the AIADMK would leave when the time came for the next elections, Jayakumar said no party would leave the alliance and there were only chances of more parties joining in.

Describing the DMK as a party of contradictions, he said when the earlier session of the Assembly was in progress, they wanted it to be adjourned and now when the short session was convened they wanted it to be extended to more number of days

...
Tags: aiadmk, aiadmk leader v. sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


