Two senior Cong leaders along with son Karti visit P Chidambaram in Tihar

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram who has been in Tihar jail for nearly two weeks in connection with a corruption investigation had visitors from his party on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met the former Finance Minister at the prison in Delhi, reported NDTV.

Chidambaram's son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram went with them for the meeting, which lasted half-an-hour.

The PTI quoted sources as saying the leaders "discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country".

The Congress leaders were earlier prevented from meeting Chidambaram, who was sent to Tihar jail on September 5 in the INX Media case. He is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

