Nation Politics 18 Sep 2019 Mumbai court orders ...
Nation, Politics

Mumbai court orders police to probe Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Savarkar

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 9:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 9:07 pm IST
The court ordered the police to conduct an inquiry under section 202 of the CrPC and a submit report to it.
‘Rahul Gandhi's comments are an insult of our ancestors. The court has ordered Dadar police to call Rahul Gandhi (if the need arises),’ Savarkar's descendant Ranjit Savarkar said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Rahul Gandhi's comments are an insult of our ancestors. The court has ordered Dadar police to call Rahul Gandhi (if the need arises),’ Savarkar's descendant Ranjit Savarkar said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A court in Bhoiwada here has ordered police to conduct an inquiry into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks against Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The court ordered the police to conduct an inquiry under section 202 of the CrPC and a submit report to it.

 

"Rahul Gandhi's comments are an insult of our ancestors. The court has ordered Dadar police to call Rahul Gandhi (if the need arises)," Savarkar's descendant Ranjit Savarkar said.

Gandhi had made the alleged remarks against Savarkar in 2016.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mumbai, rahul gandhi, veer savarkar, bjp, defamation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DMK will, however, continue to oppose Hindi imposition,

MK Stalin postpones protest after Amit Shah's clarification on 'Imposition' of Hindi

A senior government functionary explained that the permission was sought in the routine course. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan declines India's request to allow airspace for PM Modi

The minister claimed the state administration has so far rescued about 50,000 people and shifted them to safer places in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Representational image)

MP govt seeks Rs 11,861-crore flood relief package from Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

Most entrepreneurs and start-up have difficulty holding on to the market and eventually fail. (Representational Image)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

MK Stalin postpones protest after Amit Shah's clarification on 'Imposition' of Hindi

DMK will, however, continue to oppose Hindi imposition,

MP govt seeks Rs 11,861-crore flood relief package from Centre

The minister claimed the state administration has so far rescued about 50,000 people and shifted them to safer places in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Representational image)

‘Never asked for imposing Hindi over others, only as 2nd language’: Shah

‘I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, it's their choice,’ Amit Shah said. (Photo: ANI)

E-cigarettes will be banned, users face strict fines, jail: Nirmala Sitharaman

'Production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka to announce revised fine rates under new MV Act today

States like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have put the new rules on hold. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham