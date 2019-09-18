Nation Politics 18 Sep 2019 MP govt seeks Rs 11, ...
Nation, Politics

MP govt seeks Rs 11,861-crore flood relief package from Centre

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
'The rains and floods have damaged crops on 24 lakh hectares of land, affecting 22 lakh farmers,' MP minister said.
The minister claimed the state administration has so far rescued about 50,000 people and shifted them to safer places in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Representational image)
 The minister claimed the state administration has so far rescued about 50,000 people and shifted them to safer places in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Representational image)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has sought a financial package of over Rs 11,800 crore from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-hit areas of the state, a minister said on Wednesday.

Three dozen districts have been affected by floods and heavy rains in the state.

 

"Prima facie, the floods have damaged properties and crops worth Rs 11,861 crore. The Centre should immediately sanction a package of this amount to Madhya Pradesh, Minister for Public Relations P C Sharma said at a press conference here.

He accused the opposition BJP of playing politics over the flood issue.

"Instead of politicising the issue, BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rakesh Singh (state BJP president) should sit on a dharna to get the Centre sanction this fund to the state so that relief could be provided to people and farmers at the earliest," Sharma said.

The minister said, "Over 8,000 villages across 36 out of the 52 districts in the state were affected by excessive rains and floods."

"The rains and floods have damaged crops on 24 lakh hectares of land, affecting 22 lakh farmers. Damage caused to crops is estimated at around Rs 9,600 crore. Roads have suffered damage to the tune of Rs 1,566 crore, Sharma said, adding a central team would visit the state this week to estimate the extent of devastation caused by the rains and floods.

The minister claimed the state administration has so far rescued about 50,000 people and shifted them to safer places in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The minister said the Gujarat government has to pay dues of about Rs 10,000 crore to Madhya Pradesh under various heads like forest and revenue land that is part of the submergence area of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Besides, the Centre has withheld disbursal of another Rs 10,000 crore to the Congress-ruled state under various schemes and allocation by the Finance Commission, he said.

"We will have to take legal recourse if the Centre does not release this amount," Sharma said in reply to a question.

Sharma said a team of engineers from the Central Water Commission on Wednesday visited the Gandhi Sagar Dam located in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

He said the team praised the way MPs water resources department tackled the flow of excessive rainwater into the dam.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Chouhan had alleged the flood in Neemuch and Mandsaur districts was a "man-made crisis".

The former chief minister had said inundation of villages in these two districts could have been averted had sluice gates of the Gandhi Sagar Dam opened on time.

...
Tags: mp floods
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

‘Rahul Gandhi's comments are an insult of our ancestors. The court has ordered Dadar police to call Rahul Gandhi (if the need arises),’ Savarkar's descendant Ranjit Savarkar said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai court orders police to probe Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Savarkar

DMK will, however, continue to oppose Hindi imposition,

MK Stalin postpones protest after Amit Shah's clarification on 'Imposition' of Hindi

A senior government functionary explained that the permission was sought in the routine course. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan declines India's request to allow airspace for PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

Most entrepreneurs and start-up have difficulty holding on to the market and eventually fail. (Representational Image)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Never asked for imposing Hindi over others, only as 2nd language’: Shah

‘I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, it's their choice,’ Amit Shah said. (Photo: ANI)

E-cigarettes will be banned, users face strict fines, jail: Nirmala Sitharaman

'Production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka to announce revised fine rates under new MV Act today

States like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have put the new rules on hold. (Photo: ANI)

‘Last ditch attempt to save Rajeev Kumar’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya on Mamata meeting PM

Vijayvargiya said Banerjee is worried because she knows that Kumar’s arrest would ensure that ‘half of her state cabinet end up in jail’. (Photo: ANI)

Two senior Cong leaders along with son Karti visit P Chidambaram in Tihar

Sources were quoted as saying the leaders ‘discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country’. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham