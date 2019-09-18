Nation Politics 18 Sep 2019 Mamata runs into PM ...
Mamata runs into PM Modi's wife, gifts her sari before boarding flight to meet him

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 8:24 am IST
Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand.
Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.
 Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife at the Kolkata airport before boarding her flight to New Delhi and they exchanged pleasantries.

Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a source close to the chief minister said.

 

"It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings. The chief minister also gifted her a sari," the source said.

Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.

Jashodaben had on Monday offered puja at Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district of West Bengal. Asansol is around 68 kilometres from Dhanbad.

 

...
