Karnataka to announce revised fine rates under new MV Act today

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Earlier, CM Yediyurappa had directed state transport department to slash fines under amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019.
States like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have put the new rules on hold. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Amid public outcry over hefty fines levied under the New Motor Vehicles Act, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, Laxman Sangappa Savadi on Wednesday said the fine rates under the new Act will be revised by today evening.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had directed the state transport department to slash fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

 

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today instructed officials to study the Gujarat model of revised traffic fines to implement something similar in Karnataka," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Gujarat has already reduced the fine for not wearing a helmet and set belt to Rs 500 as against the prescribed amount of Rs 1000 in the new Motor Vehicle Act. Driving without a valid license will cost Rs 2,000 to bikers and Rs 3,000 to four-wheelers as against Rs 5,000 mentioned in the act.

States like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have put the new rules on hold.

 

Tags: karnataka, motor vehicle act, traffic violations, bjp, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


