Nation Politics 18 Sep 2019 Congress and Left wo ...
Nation, Politics

Congress and Left won Hyderabad, not BJP: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Uttam said only the Congress and Communist parties were active in the struggle for Hyderabad's merger and gave several sacrifices.
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that only the Congress and Communist parties have played a role in the struggle for Hyderabad’s merger with Indian union and the BJP has no role in this struggle.

Speaking after hosting the National Flag at Gandhi Bhavan to mark the 71st anniversary of the Hyderabad Merger Day on Tuesday, Mr Reddy said it was ridiculous that BJP leader Ram Madhav, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was speaking about Hyderabad Liberation despite the fact that BJP or its predecessors did not participate in struggle against Nizam.

 

He said only the Congress and Communist parties were active in the struggle for Hyderabad's merger and gave several sacrifices. He said the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, had refused to join Hyderabad state with the Indian Union and wanted to either join Pakistan or stay independent.

...
Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, ‪bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Unable to tolerate the inconvenience, residents are coming up with their own remedial measures as many of their representations to the authorities have gone in vain. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Ravi colony residents take up road work

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan, shares the future plans of his VIT in the wake of receiving the Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag from the Central government, in the city on Tuesday. VIT Pro-Vice Chancellor Kanchana Bhaskaran V. S., Vice Chancellor Anand A. Samuel and Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan are also seen. (Photo: DC)

VIT to start innovative prog, set up technology park

Tamil Nadu government on charges that effluent from the factory caused cancer and several mysterious diseases. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Villagers around Sterlite stoutly oppose fringe elements blocking welfare schemes

Several other passenger trains running in guntur section have also remained cancelled. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains affect DEMU train services



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

'Want to hear from you': PM asks suggestion from people for ‘Howdy, Modi’ speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah questions multi-party democracy system, asks if it is a ‘failure’

BJP’s victory in 2019 made history by becoming the first single party in India in three decades to win the majority. Over the last decade, political parties have broadly been divided into two groups, the UPA and the NDA. (Photo: ANI)

Yechury dismisses Centre's claim of normalcy in J&K

He thanked the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for permitting having permitted him to visit Kashmir and for allowing Tarigami to come and get treated at AIIMS. (Photo: ANI)

Rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand, suffering from diarrhoea

This came barely hours after the 23-year-old woman, a student at a law college that Chinmayanandis at the head of, went to a court protected by over 50 police personnel and recorded her statement in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.(Photo: File)

Fadnavis' posters defaced ahead of rally in Kolhapur

He also said that his government kept its promise of making Kolhapur a toll-free district. (Photo: File)

PM Modi visits mother to seek blessings on 69th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi's residence here to take blessings on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham