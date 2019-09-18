Congress and Left won Hyderabad, not BJP: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that only the Congress and Communist parties have played a role in the struggle for Hyderabad’s merger with Indian union and the BJP has no role in this struggle.

Speaking after hosting the National Flag at Gandhi Bhavan to mark the 71st anniversary of the Hyderabad Merger Day on Tuesday, Mr Reddy said it was ridiculous that BJP leader Ram Madhav, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was speaking about Hyderabad Liberation despite the fact that BJP or its predecessors did not participate in struggle against Nizam.

He said only the Congress and Communist parties were active in the struggle for Hyderabad's merger and gave several sacrifices. He said the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, had refused to join Hyderabad state with the Indian Union and wanted to either join Pakistan or stay independent.