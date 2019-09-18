‘Can’t impose one in India’: Rajinikanth on Shah’s appeal for common language

‘Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that,’ he said. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday said that the idea of a common language in the country could be good but also asserted that it would be impossible to implement it and that it will face severe resistance from the southern states in India, reported News18.

The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language.

The 'Superstar' said Hindi should not be imposed as the concept of a common language was "unfortunately" not possible in the country.

"A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, (one cannot) bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language," he told reporters at the airport in Chennai.

"Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that," he said.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.