Nation, Politics

Will expose defects in KLIS project: Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:48 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 11:49 am IST
The CLP leader led Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his team staging a dharna on the highway in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.
Warangal: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lashed out at the state government for preventing a CLP team from visiting the Kaleshwaram project. Wondering whether there was something fishy about the entire project, he said “the way the government is behaving is creating doubts whether the project has disappeared or if there was something that the CLP team should not see.”

Police officials led by DSP Ramulu obstructed the CLP leaders at Bhupalpally town when they were heading towards Kaleshwaram project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

They were informed that Section 144 was in force and they could move no further. Defiance of the order could lead to arrests in order to ensure that there were no untoward incidents, they were told. This led to a spontaneous dharna by the Congress leaders. The CLP leader fainted when the protestors were arrested and were being shifted to Ghanpur police station. They were released in the evening.

Speaking to the media persons at Ghanpur, Vikramarka came heavily against the state government highhandedness. He alleged that the bahubali motor pump sets, which were brought from abroad, were submerged in the flood water creating doubts over their functioning.

Vikramarka said that they were on a spot-checking visit to find out the extent of losses suffered by the government because of defects in the construction, which were exposed by the floods. Is Kaleshwaram project a prohibited area, he wondered and reiterated that a CLP team would definitely visit the Kaleshwaram project site and highlight the mistakes of the TRS government.

Congress leaders T. Jeevan Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and Seethakka were among those arrested.

