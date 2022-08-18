  
Nation Politics 18 Aug 2022 After HC snub, BJP l ...
Nation, Politics

After HC snub, BJP leader moves SC in alleged rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2022, 7:41 am IST
A file photo of former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain (ANI)
 A file photo of former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Former BJP minister Shahnawaz Hussain moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order directing registration of an first information report (FIR) against him in a 2018 alleged rape case.

Hussain’s appeal was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice C.T. Ravikumar for urgent listing, stating his “reputation” was at stake. The court agreed to hear the matter next week.

The High Court had directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against Hussain and complete the investigation within three months. It down heavily on the police for not entertaining the complaint of a woman.

“The FIR only puts the machinery into operation. It is a foundation for investigation of the offence complained of. It is only after investigations that the police can come to the conclusion whether or not an offence had been committed and if so by whom,” Justice Asha Menon said in the High Court order. She rejected Hussain’s plea for setting aside the lower court’s order directing the registration of FIR.

A Delhi-based woman had in 2018 moved a magistrate’s  court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape. The court ordered the registration of FIR on July 7, 2018.

He subsequently moved the sessions court and the High Court, both of which dismissed his plea, and has now moved the apex court.

...
Tags: accused of rape, shahnawaz
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 19 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Harish Rao (in picture) stated that Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (MEIL), the agency which constructed the project, would bear the restoration costs under five-year warranty clause. — Twitter

Harish Rao pooh-poohs Shekhawat’s graft charges

The AP fire service sent a proposal worth Rs 220 crore to the Centre some time ago, seeking its approval to handle emergency situations pertaining to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters. — Representational Image/DC

AP expects early nod from Centre for purchase of vehicles to deal with CBRN

Gambling and rooster fighting are all pervasive in Vemsoor mandal, Khammam district, which is two kilometres from the Andhra Pradesh border. (DC File Photo)

Gambling rules the roost in Khammam

Six months after they had to abandon their courses and return home when Russian forces attacked Ukraine, Indian students enrolled in the medical colleges there have a new challenge - resumption of offline classes and exams. (PTI File Photo)

Kyiv varsities tell medicos to return



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar's new law minister has warrant against him?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (Photo:PTI)

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

The shake-up in the organisation is being viewed as the complete consolidation of the Modi-Shah hold in the BJP. (File Photo: PTI)

‘Govt not functioning’, Karnataka minister says in clip

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->