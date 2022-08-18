After HC snub, BJP leader moves SC in alleged rape case

NEW DELHI: Former BJP minister Shahnawaz Hussain moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order directing registration of an first information report (FIR) against him in a 2018 alleged rape case.

Hussain’s appeal was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice C.T. Ravikumar for urgent listing, stating his “reputation” was at stake. The court agreed to hear the matter next week.

The High Court had directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against Hussain and complete the investigation within three months. It down heavily on the police for not entertaining the complaint of a woman.

“The FIR only puts the machinery into operation. It is a foundation for investigation of the offence complained of. It is only after investigations that the police can come to the conclusion whether or not an offence had been committed and if so by whom,” Justice Asha Menon said in the High Court order. She rejected Hussain’s plea for setting aside the lower court’s order directing the registration of FIR.

A Delhi-based woman had in 2018 moved a magistrate’s court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape. The court ordered the registration of FIR on July 7, 2018.

He subsequently moved the sessions court and the High Court, both of which dismissed his plea, and has now moved the apex court.