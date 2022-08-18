Nellore Rural and City MLAs join hands for Ganesh festivities

Nellore Rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Nellore City MLA P. Anilkumar Yadav together inspected on Thursday Swarnala Cheruvu (Nellore tank) ghat, which has been identified for immersion of Ganesh idols. (Photo: Facebook)

NELLORE: Notwithstanding speculations over serious differences between Nellore Rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Nellore City MLA P. Anilkumar Yadav, the two together inspected on Thursday Swarnala Cheruvu (Nellore tank) ghat, which has been identified for immersion of Ganesh idols. Nellore mayor P. Sravanthi and civic body commissioner D. Haritha were also present.

They all discussed with officials arrangements to be made at the ghat for hassle-free immersion of Ganesh idols after the Vinayaka Chavithi festival on August 31. Sridhar Reddy and Anilkumar urged organisers of Ganesh Utsavs to complete the immersion of all idols on a single day.

Sridhar Reddy said, “myself, Anilkumar, mayor and commissioner will extend all cooperation to organisers till completion of the immersion ritual.” Members of the Simhapuri Ganesh Utsav Committee thanked the two legislators for making arrangements for the immersion.

When asked about the affinity between the two MLAs on Thursday, a follower of Anilkumar Yadav said that the MLAs had gone to the ghat together following an invitation extended by Simhapuri Ganesh Utsav Committee. He hinted that differences between the two ruling party legislators remain over various issues.

Meanwhile, Anilkumar Yadav took a dig at previous TD government for making tall claims about opening mere three parks saying their administration is going to open 19 parks in the city.

Addressing media after inaugurating a park developed at an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh at Yanamalavaridinne in 13th Division of Nellore, Yadav declared that he would show to his critics what development means. “We are going to organise grand opening ceremonies for 19 more parks soon,” the MLA remarked. He asserted that Nellore City will be developed on par with metro cities.

Earlier, the legislator laid foundation stone for constructing 17 additional classrooms at an estimated cost of ₹2.04 crore at Mallela Sanjeevaiah Municipal High School in the 14th Division. He said state government has been spending ₹35 crore to ₹40 crore to give a facelift to all government schools in Nellore City as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme.