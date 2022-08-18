  
Many TRS local body members under pressure to resign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 2:01 am IST
There is unrest within local body representatives like sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs who have got elected on the ticket of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.
ADILABAD: There is unrest within local body representatives like sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs who have got elected on the ticket of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Many of them have submitted mass applications resigning from the primary membership of TRS.

Among the reasons these leaders of Adilabad district are listing out for their resignation, top is their inability to get cleared bills worth crores of rupees for works completed in their areas. Further, they have been unable to distribute 2BHK houses, pattas for podu lands and ration cards, among others, though state government has promised to fulfil these promises.

In the latest instance, sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs are seeking new pensions for sections of people in their constituency, who have supported them in getting elected. But they are unable to get the applications approved.

Sarpanch Madavi Bapu Rao of TRS has been waiting for clearance of bills for works worth ₹14 lakh implemented in his Mallapur gram panchayat in Indravelli mandal.

Anarpalli sarpanch Sheshrao Rathod, also of the ruling party in Kerameri mandal, got so vexed that he has joined Congress in the presence of the DCC president Vishwaprasad Rao on June 27 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Rathod told Deccan Chronicle that many sarpanches are unable to sanction pensions to different categories of people. They are also unable to give ration cards, even to eligible candidates within their respective gram panchayats. He said some sarpanches have slipped into debts after borrowing money for implementing development works in their panchayats.

Sheshrao Rathod maintained that he had to resign from TRS party after losing the hope of being able to implement development works or welfare schemes in his gram panchayat.

Among the latest to resign from the ruling party on Tuesday are seven ZPTCs, MPTCs, and sarpanches of Bejjur mandal. They have cited lack of development works, such as high-level bridges and new roads, in their respective areas in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

...
