Nation, Politics

Laxman finds place in top BJP panels

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 18, 2022, 2:37 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 2:37 am IST
Dr K. Laxman. (Image By Arrangement)
 Dr K. Laxman. (Image By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The BJP appointed senior leader Dr K. Laxman, the party’s OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member, to two powerful party committees — the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee.

Dr Laxman’s latest responsibilities are seen as yet another demonstration of the importance the party has placed on Telangana. It hopes his appointment will send another powerful signal to cadres that the high command is solidly behind the state unit.

Both panels are headed by party president J.P. Nadda, and have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa among others.

Reacting to his appointment to the two panels, Dr Laxman said the BJP was a party where even an ordinary party worker can rise up the ranks to serve the country. “The responsibilities on me have increased,” he said, adding the BJP was now sharply focused on Telangana.

Dr Laxman said the party would win the Munugode bypoll, and come to power in the state next year as the people wanted ’double engine growth’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Tags: dr k. laxman, telangana bjp, telangana politics, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana


