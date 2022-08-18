  
Nation Politics 18 Aug 2022 Family physician pro ...
Nation, Politics

Family physician programme to be implemented fully by Sankranti in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2022, 7:27 am IST
In every village health clinic, 67 medicines are being kept ready for patients and providing medical equipment to have 14 types of medical tests. — Representational Image/DC
 In every village health clinic, 67 medicines are being kept ready for patients and providing medical equipment to have 14 types of medical tests. — Representational Image/DC

Vijayawada: Health principal secretary Krishna Babu has promised to implement the ‘Family Physician’ programme in full by the time of Sankranti festival in the state.

He told the media here on Thursday that Chief Minister Jagan Reddy wanted the primary healthcare system to be made accessible to the poor in villages and hence the programme of Family Physician scheme was developed.

“We are making efforts to start this as a pilot project in September,” he said, and added that recruitment of health personnel was currently under way. “As part of it, we are setting up 1,032 YSR Village Clinics attached to every village secretariat in the state,” he said, and added that a mid-level health provider, an ANM, and three to four Asha workers would provide health care to the people.

The health official said, “We are having our own buildings for 1,500 clinics in the villages while 8,500 buildings for the purpose are under construction.”

He promised to complete construction of the remaining 3,000 buildings by the end of December. “In every village health clinic, we are keeping 67 medicines for patients and providing medical equipment to have 14 types of medical tests.”

The official sounded confident the government would complete recruitment of all health personnel by Aug. 31.

He explained in detail as to how the family physician programme would work at the PHC level and also how the serious cases would be referred to the empanelled hospitals. “We are making all efforts to ensure 80 per cent of the health problems are attended at the village level so that the people would trust the family physician programme and avail the health care facilities.

...
Tags: family physician programme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 19 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Harish Rao (in picture) stated that Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (MEIL), the agency which constructed the project, would bear the restoration costs under five-year warranty clause. — Twitter

Harish Rao pooh-poohs Shekhawat’s graft charges

The AP fire service sent a proposal worth Rs 220 crore to the Centre some time ago, seeking its approval to handle emergency situations pertaining to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters. — Representational Image/DC

AP expects early nod from Centre for purchase of vehicles to deal with CBRN

Gambling and rooster fighting are all pervasive in Vemsoor mandal, Khammam district, which is two kilometres from the Andhra Pradesh border. (DC File Photo)

Gambling rules the roost in Khammam

Six months after they had to abandon their courses and return home when Russian forces attacked Ukraine, Indian students enrolled in the medical colleges there have a new challenge - resumption of offline classes and exams. (PTI File Photo)

Kyiv varsities tell medicos to return



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar's new law minister has warrant against him?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (Photo:PTI)

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Shahnawaz moves SC challenging HC order on FIR in alleged rape case

A file photo of former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain (ANI)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

The shake-up in the organisation is being viewed as the complete consolidation of the Modi-Shah hold in the BJP. (File Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->