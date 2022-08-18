Corruption exceeded all limits in execution of KLIS project: Union minister

Hyderabad: Union Jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged that “corruption had exceeded all the limits” in the execution of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS).

Speaking to media persons in Delhi, he said the project lacked statutory clearances and the designs were technically flawed due to which pump houses in three barrages of the KLIS were submerged in recent heavy rains.

"Thousands of crores of corruption took place during construction of the project and now again there is a scope for indulging in thousands of crores of rupees of corruption to repair and reinstal the submerged pump houses and motors," Shekhawat stated.

He said that the TRS government executed KLIS by projecting it as a “dream project” before the country with fake claims and had cheated everyone

"The pump houses and installation of motors was not technically appraised. They failed in construction of pump houses and installation of motors properly as they lacked technical expertise," Shekhawat alleged.