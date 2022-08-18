  
Nation Politics 18 Aug 2022 Bihar's new law ...
Nation, Politics

Bihar's new law minister has warrant against him?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Aug 18, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (Photo:PTI)
  Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (Photo:PTI)

Patna: The BJP on Wednesday released a document showing that Bihar’s new law minister, Kartikeya Singh, an RJD MLC, had a warrant against him when he was sworn in. The BJP has alleged that Kartikeya Singh is close to criminal-turned-politician Anant Singh, who is serving a jail term.

An arrest warrant has been pending against Kartikeya Singh in a case related to a 2014 kidnapping case. Reports suggest that 16 others are accused in the case, including former Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

The BJP says Kartikeya Singh was supposed to surrender in the Danapur court but instead went to Raj Bhavan and took oath as minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government.

“Kartikeya Singh should have surrendered if he had a warrant against him. But he was allocated the law ministry and took the oath on a day he was to surrender in a court,” said senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

He said: “I want to ask whether Nitish Kumar is trying to bring back the old Lalu regime by inducting people with criminal backgrounds.”

The BJP referred to the criminal history of other RJD leaders who have been inducted into the state Cabinet. “There are over a dozen of such leaders, including Surendra Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav, who have a criminal background but were inducted into the Cabinet,” said senior BJP leaders in Patna.

Notably, Kartikeya Singh was earlier granted interim bail till September 1 by the court.

Bihar Chief Ninister Nitish Kumar refused to comment on the issue, saying he was not aware of any such warrant against the law minister.

On Tuesday, after Nitish Kumar expanded his Cabinet, the BJP held a crucial meeting of the Bihar core group with the central leadership in New Delhi to discuss future political strategies.

Sources in the BJP said that “major organisational changes are expected in the state unit after the party lost power”.  

Reports suggest that the selection of a new BJP state president was also discussed at the meeting. There is also a buzz that the central leadership asked its state unit to reach out to voter bases of the Mahagathbandhan parties, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), in Bihar and create awareness about the achievements of the Central government.

A BJP leader said, “The state unit discussed the current political situation of Bihar after Nitish Kumar betrayed the people by forming an alliance with the RJD and Congress.”

...
Tags: anant singh, kartikeya singh
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Horoscope 18 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Single-use plastics will be banned in the temple town of Srisailam from August 26, the temple authorities announced on Wednesday.

Single-use plastics to be banned in Srisailam

News

Transactions of two realtors under I-T lens

Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (DC File Photo)

Corruption exceeded all limits in execution of KLIS project: Union minister

Supreme Court (PTI)

Can't stop political parties from making promises: SC



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were eased out of BJP Parliamentary Board.

TRS to move SC against dubbing welfare schemes as 'freebies'

Supreme Court (PTI)

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

‘Govt not functioning’, Karnataka minister says in clip

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->