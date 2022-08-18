After Rajagopal Reddy's exit, it is Maheshwar Reddy’s turn

ADILABAD: After Monugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy's resignation, it is now the former MLA Alleti Maheshar Reddy's turn in the Telangana Pradesh Congress.

News spread that former MLA and AICC programmes implementation committee chairman for Telangana, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy of Nirmal would join the BJP. Reddy dismissed the news and said some people were deliberately spreading stories against him.

“I will rather discuss with the party high command if I am facing any problem or have differences with the top leaders of the TPCC,” he said.

It was reported that Maheshwar Reddy met the Telangana Congress incharge Manikam Tagore and discussed a few issues with him in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Reddy complained that he was not being informed about the party activities though he functioned as chairman of the AICC programmes implementation committee. There was no such information flow to him and he was kept in dark about the programmes by the AICC too, he complained.

Notably, Maheshwar Reddy had strongly condemned TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s statements about the Reddy community at a community meeting in Hyderabad recently. He said the Congress party was committed to social justice and respected all the communities.

From then on, differences cropped up between Maheshwar and Revanth and feelings were that Maheshwar was being sidelined by the TPCC president. Meheshwar claimed he effectively worked for the success of the Congress party programmes that were assigned to him.

Another view is that Maheshwar was not politically active for the past few months though he was chairman of the AICC programmes implementation committee. Rumors had it that Maheshwar was in touch with the BJP central leadership and was likely to join the BJP soon.