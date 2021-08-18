Nation Politics 18 Aug 2021 YSRC committed to de ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC committed to development of Rayalaseema

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2021, 8:23 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 9:06 am IST
The meeting resolved to re-constitute YSRC’s booth committees
The meeting was convened following Telangana government's opposition to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and other irrigation projects being constructed on basis of Srisailam reservoir. — DC Image
 The meeting was convened following Telangana government's opposition to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and other irrigation projects being constructed on basis of Srisailam reservoir. — DC Image

KADAPA: A meeting of Kadapa district YSR Congress leaders at Madhavi Convention Hall in Kadapa city on Tuesday asserted that the state government is committed to the development of Rayalaseema region. The meeting was presided over by government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Leaders at the meeting said water in Gandikota reservoir will be stored to its full capacity this year as well. In addition, all reservoirs in Kadapa district will be filled with Krishna river water.

 

The meeting was convened following Telangana government's opposition to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and other irrigation projects being constructed on basis of Srisailam reservoir.

Sources said some legislators at the meeting raised the issue of proposed works in their respective constituencies. Further, the meeting resolved to re-constitute YSRC’s booth committees. These committees will be responsible for ensuring that benefits of various government welfare schemes reach all targeted people from various walks of life.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy wanted party leaders to sort out minor differences within themselves.

Those who attended the meeting included district in-charge minister Adimulapu Suresh, Deputy CM Amjad Basha, government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, whip Koramutla Srinivasulu, MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy and all legislators of the assembly and council, apart from Kadapa city mayor.

...
Tags: kadapa ysrc leaders, andhra pradesh government advisor sajjala ramakrishna reddy, gandikota reservoir, rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, srisailam reservoir, adimulapu suresh, amjad basha, gadikota srikanth reddy, ys avinash reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Horoscope 18 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Cases are being reported from slums in the urban areas where poor sanitation and water lagging are leading to health problems. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Rising dengue cases in kids cause panic among parents in Adilabad

AP Congress working president Tulasi Reddy sought the resignation of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. — DC file photo

No safety for women in Andhra Pradesh: Opposition

I will give an example of how Rao cheated Most Backward Castes (MBCs) in Telangana. He set up MBC Corporation and promised to provide Rs 100 Crore every year and disburse loans through it. But not even one loan was disbursed in the past two years, said Dasoju. — DC file photo

KCR Talibanising Telangana: Dasoju

He said the Opposition leaders were worried that if Dalit Bandhu was implemented, it would put an end to their political future in Telangana. — ANI

Jeevan Reddy terms Opposition leaders ‘brokers, jokers, loafers’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Sorry state of affairs': CJI N V Ramana on lack of debate in Parliament

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

Rahul pushes Opposition unity as he meets 14 parties' leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Opposition leaders march against Pegasus, manhandling of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders talks to the media at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

States' powers for own OBC list to be restored

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday Aug 9, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Bommai in Delhi to consult BJP chief on cabinet expansion

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->