YSRC committed to development of Rayalaseema

KADAPA: A meeting of Kadapa district YSR Congress leaders at Madhavi Convention Hall in Kadapa city on Tuesday asserted that the state government is committed to the development of Rayalaseema region. The meeting was presided over by government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Leaders at the meeting said water in Gandikota reservoir will be stored to its full capacity this year as well. In addition, all reservoirs in Kadapa district will be filled with Krishna river water.

The meeting was convened following Telangana government's opposition to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and other irrigation projects being constructed on basis of Srisailam reservoir.

Sources said some legislators at the meeting raised the issue of proposed works in their respective constituencies. Further, the meeting resolved to re-constitute YSRC’s booth committees. These committees will be responsible for ensuring that benefits of various government welfare schemes reach all targeted people from various walks of life.

Ramakrishna Reddy wanted party leaders to sort out minor differences within themselves.

Those who attended the meeting included district in-charge minister Adimulapu Suresh, Deputy CM Amjad Basha, government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, whip Koramutla Srinivasulu, MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy and all legislators of the assembly and council, apart from Kadapa city mayor.