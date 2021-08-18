No safety for women in Andhra Pradesh: Opposition

KURNOOL: An all-party delegation led by TD general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday visited Errabadu village in Gonegandla mandal where a minor girl was raped and murdered last year, and consoled the family.

AP Congress working president Tulasi Reddy said there is no protection for women in the state and sought the resignation of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lokesh consoled the mother of the victim. He said the government was trying to hush up the case by giving a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family. “There is no safety to women in the state,” he said.

The victim's mother said the police were not showing any interest in pursuing the case. The cops took four months to give her a copy of the FIR, she complained.

Kurnool SP Sudheer Reddy, when contacted, said the police have approached the court for orders to conduct polygraph tests on the suspects. The case is being investigated by a DSP-rank official in charge of Disha in the district. There was no delay on the part of the police in doing the investigation, he said.

The TD leader alleged there was disinterest on the part of the investigation officials as pressure was being exerted on them from the government side to save the accused. “At least 500 women have been attacked during the two years of the YSRC rule and the ruling party was also indulging in foisting false cases against TDP leaders,” he said.

Lokesh told the CM: "The days are not far off when people barge into your Tadepalli residence.”

The TD leader demanded that the government book the accused in the case in 21 days. He said despite the Disha act, there was no protection to women in the state, but “it is raining money to Sakhi newspaper through advertisements.”

Earlier in the day, AP Congress working president Tulasi Reddy sought the resignation of Jagan Mohan Reddy as the CM “failed to protect the lives of women” in the state. He recounted a series of murders in the CM's home constituency Pulivendula and said this is a sad commentary on the efficacy of the governance in the state. “There is no comparison between YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Jagan. While YS gave free power to farmers, Jagan is fixing electricity meters on pump sets, ending the free power scheme,” he alleged.