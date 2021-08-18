Nation Politics 18 Aug 2021 Mekathoti Sucharita ...
Nation, Politics

Mekathoti Sucharita accuses Naidu of politicising financial relief to Ramya’s kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2021, 1:33 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 8:43 am IST
Sucharita underlined that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to protection of women in the state
The home minister disclosed that they have collected details of 2.11 lakh sexual offenders and geo-tagged them. 148 persons involved in crimes against women have been sentenced. — Twitter
VIJAYAWADA: Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita slammed Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu for trying to politicise financial relief extended to the kin of slain B. Tech girl Ramya.

Speaking to media persons at YSR Congress headquarters at Tadepalli on Tuesday, she maintained financial relief has been extended on humanitarian grounds. “Extending of relief does not mean the government is giving up its responsibility in the case,” the home minister maintained. She went hammer and tongs at Naidu for accusing the government of shirking its responsibility by merely extending financial relief. 

 

Sucharita underlined that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to protection of women in the state. Disha Act has been brought in for this very purpose, under which a charge sheet will be filed within seven days. She pointed out that police department has state-wide filed charge sheets in 1,645 cases for violence against women, 1,531 charge sheets for cyber threats and 2,017 charge sheets for sexual harassment.  

The home minister disclosed that they have collected details of 2.11 lakh sexual offenders and geo-tagged them. 148 persons involved in crimes against women have been sentenced. Of them three have been hanged to death, 17 given life convictions, three persons sentenced to 20 years’ jail term and 10 persons put behind bars for 10 years. 

 

Sucharita asserted that owing to successful implementation of Disha Act in AP, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh are trying to enact a similar law within their own states.

