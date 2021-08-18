Nation Politics 18 Aug 2021 BJP leaders show dis ...
Nation, Politics

BJP leaders show dissent against Bandi with silence over Mynampally episode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Aug 18, 2021, 1:15 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 8:47 am IST
The BJP in the state remained a mute spectator at large, with no senior leader condemning Mynampally or supporting their own party chief
Several senior leaders expressed dissatisfaction about Bandi Sanjay's working style. He does not take suggestions of former ministers or MLAs, or seek advice to harness their knowledge or experience. — DC Image
 Several senior leaders expressed dissatisfaction about Bandi Sanjay's working style. He does not take suggestions of former ministers or MLAs, or seek advice to harness their knowledge or experience. — DC Image

Hyderabad:  A single verbal attack against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao galvanises the entire ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi into giving an immediate befitting response. Any criticism of even Telangana state Congress leadership is witnessing a coordinated and passionate response.

But the Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay is a lonely man at large within his own party. This lack of an overwhelming support from his own party became apparent when several leaders of the BJP remained silent and aloof over lewd comments and abusive statements of TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao against Bandi Sanjay Kumar three days ago. 

 

In fact, it is this lack of overwhelming support for Mr Sanjay, and a growing unease over his leadership mettle is the bone of contention within the saffron party. 

As most people will easily recall, three days ago, ruling TRS party MLA  Mynampally  Hanumantha Rao abused Bandi Sanjay after an alleged attack on BJP corporator V. Sravan Kumar at theIndependence Day celebrations at Neredmet.

After Bandi Sanjay flayed the MLA for his hooligan ways,  Mynampally reacted in the most vituperative of words, lashing out using filthy language, claiming he would show his strength to blunt Bandi Sanjay's political work henceforth.

 

Far from the expected response, the BJP party in the state remained a mute spectator at large, with no senior BJP leader condemning  Mynampally or supporting their own party chief.

Senior leaders including party OBC national Morcha president Dr K Laxman, party national vice president D.K. Aruna, parliamentarians Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao, former MLAs, and other senior leaders in the party did not hold any press meet, or even issue stern press releases or statements. 

In fact, BJP sources revealed that most leaders tried to distance themselves from the controversy. In fact, several leaders who were upset with Mr Sanjay's leadership for several months, were happy to find him in the corner, alone.

 

Only MLA T. Raja Singh and a few corporators addressed the press and condemned the statements of the TRS MLA. Junior leaders and morcha leaders protested against Mynampally's comments and demanded his arrest.

Party sources said senior leaders were asked to address a press meet and counterattack Mynampally but they showed no interest to talk about the issue. One general secretary conceded the infighting, saying leaders maintained distance from Bandi Sanjay Kumar for several months now and it is nothing new for the party.

Senior leaders in the party are discussing how Bandi Sanjay failed to coordinate with the leaders and take everyone along. He plays aloof, does not meet mediapersons and is reluctant to reachout. 

 

Sanjay, according to another source, does not delegate, share responsibilities or encourage discussions or involving all leaders, especially old loyalists of the party, before planning political programmes or activities. 

A former MPs said that though state president was given several ideas to fight against the ruling TRS or to expose Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his failures, Mr Sanjay did not respond or act on them.

Several senior leaders expressed dissatisfaction about Bandi Sanjay's working style. He does not take suggestions of former ministers or MLAs, or seek advice to harness their knowledge or experience. They pointed out to different episodes which showed the lack of leadership skills, including the exit of Motkupalli Narasimhulu episode and entry of Eatala Rajender.

 

Some leaders also pointed out to the bad strategy of Mr Sanjay is not taking Huzurabad seriously, a bypoll which could be a tipping point in Telangana state politics.

Meanwhile, leaders who are in favour of Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted that they would complain to party president J.P. Nadda about the leaders' behaviour for not even standing up to the party president in public after such unbecoming and scathing comments were made by a rival party legislator.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, mynampally hanumantha rao, kcr, telangana congress, telangana bjp, bjp mla t. raja singh, motkupalli narasimhulu, etala rajender, jp nadda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Cases are being reported from slums in the urban areas where poor sanitation and water lagging are leading to health problems. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Rising dengue cases in kids cause panic among parents in Adilabad

AP Congress working president Tulasi Reddy sought the resignation of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. — DC file photo

No safety for women in Andhra Pradesh: Opposition

I will give an example of how Rao cheated Most Backward Castes (MBCs) in Telangana. He set up MBC Corporation and promised to provide Rs 100 Crore every year and disburse loans through it. But not even one loan was disbursed in the past two years, said Dasoju. — DC file photo

KCR Talibanising Telangana: Dasoju

He said the Opposition leaders were worried that if Dalit Bandhu was implemented, it would put an end to their political future in Telangana. — ANI

Jeevan Reddy terms Opposition leaders ‘brokers, jokers, loafers’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Sorry state of affairs': CJI N V Ramana on lack of debate in Parliament

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

Rahul pushes Opposition unity as he meets 14 parties' leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Opposition leaders march against Pegasus, manhandling of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders talks to the media at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

States' powers for own OBC list to be restored

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday Aug 9, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Bommai in Delhi to consult BJP chief on cabinet expansion

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->