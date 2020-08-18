146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
Nation Politics 18 Aug 2020 Election Commission ...
Nation, Politics

Election Commission to issue guidelines on elections during COVID-19 pandemic

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
The commission considered the views and suggestions given by the political parties.
Bihar Elections is likely to be held in October-November.
 Bihar Elections is likely to be held in October-November.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) would come up with "broad" guidelines within three days for holding elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An EC statement said the matter of issuing broad guidelines for elections and by-elections during "COVID-19 period" was discussed at the commission meeting on Tuesday.

 

The commission considered the views and suggestions given by the political parties. It also considered the suggestions and recommendations made by chief electoral officers of states and union territories.

"After considering all these, the commission directed to frame broad guidelines within three days," it said.

The commission also directed that on the basis of these guidelines, chief electoral officers of election-going states should also prepare a comprehensive plan for state or district concerned for COVID-19 related measures, taking into account the local conditions, while holding  elections.  

 

The term of the Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29 and polls are likely to he held sometime in October-November.

Several bypolls were recently postponed mainly due to coronavirus and rains. No fresh schedule has been announced as yet.

The authorities have asked people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing among other measures to check the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 1 lakh people in Bihar.

The EC had last month asked the parties to send their "views and suggestions...so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during the pandemic period".

 

Parties such as the RJD and the CPI(M) are learnt to be opposed to the concept of "virtual campaigning" in the assembly polls.

Earlier too, in a memorandum submitted to the EC in July, nine opposition parties had questioned the digital campaign launched by the BJP in Bihar, saying it disturbs the level-playing field. They had demanded normal electioneering.

Asked whether the guidelines would propose a mix of digital and physical campaigning, a senior official said all factors would be kept in mind while formulating the document.

 

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci), bihar assembly elections 2020, elections in india


Latest From Nation

Policemen stand next to vehicles burnt down by the mob in Bengaluru. — AFP photo

Rise of SDPI comes under spotlight as Bengaluru riot probe takes a curious turn

The iconic Devraja market.

With 600 cases per day, Mysuru faces COVID-19 heat; authorities swing into action

B S Yeddyurappa (PTI)

Yediyurappa goes to High Court to quash summons from lower court

A division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan upheld the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Politicos hail verdict as Madras High Court rejects plea to reopen Sterlite unit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shaheen Bagh protests 'scripted' by BJP for electoral gains, says AAP

File photo from protests at Shaheen Bagh

Big blow to JD-U as minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav presents membership slip to former JD-U leader Shyam Rajak after he joined party in Patna. — PTI photo

Sachin, Rahul, Priyanka meet up to clear up the Rajasthan royal mess

Sachin Pilot, now about to retrace his steps back into the Congress parivar. (File photo)

Amid simmering tension with JD(U), Chirag Paswan calls emergency meeting in Patna

Chirag Paswan (PTI)

Posters hailing O Panneerselvam as the 'only CM of Tamil Nadu' prop up across Theni

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (R) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (L). (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham