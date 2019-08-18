Nation Politics 18 Aug 2019 Work or will tell pe ...
Nation, Politics

Work or will tell people ‘dhulai karo’: Nitin Gadkari warns officials

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Asking entrepreneurs who attended convention to expand their businesses, Gadkari spoke about businessmen being harassed by govt officials.
Coming down on red-tapism, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that he warned some officials earlier in the day that if a certain issue was not resolved, he would tell people 'dhulai karo' (thrash them). (Photo: File)
 Coming down on red-tapism, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that he warned some officials earlier in the day that if a certain issue was not resolved, he would tell people 'dhulai karo' (thrash them). (Photo: File)

Nagpur: Coming down on red-tapism, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that he warned some officials earlier in the day that if a certain issue was not resolved, he would tell people "dhulai karo" (thrash them).

The Union Minister, whose portfolios include road transport and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was addressing a convention of Laghu Udyog Bharti, an RSS-linked outfit working in the MSME sector.

 

Asking the entrepreneurs who attended the convention to expand their businesses fearlessly, Gadkari spoke about businessmen being harassed by government officials.

"Why we have this red-tapism, why do all these inspectors come, they take ''hafta'' (bribe). I tell them to their face, you are (government) servant, I have been elected by people. I am answerable to people. If you commit theft, I will say you are a thief," he said.

"Today I held a meeting at RTO office here...director and transport commissioner attended," Gadkari, who represents Nagpur in the Lok Sabha, said.

"I told them, you solve this problem within eight days, otherwise I will tell people take law into your hands and thrash them ("dhulai karo"). My teachers have taught me this -- throw out the system which does not give justice," he added.

The minister, known for his blunt way of talking, did not elaborate on which problem he was referring to.

...
Tags: nitin gadkari, bjp, government, business
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur


Latest From Nation

The Delhi BJP chief further said that India will take steps to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). (Photo: ANI)

JNU should be renamed as MNU, 'Modi Narendra University': Hans Raj Hans

The police officials raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: MLA Anant Kumar Singh booked under UAPA act flees from residence

In an unusual political development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Srujuna Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking revenge from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy taking revenge from Chandrababu Naidu: BJP MP

Leaders from several political parties have visited the former Union minister at AIIMS. (Photo: PTI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits ailing Arun Jaitley at AIIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ladakh leaders urge Centre for tribal-area status to protect land, identity

Though locals have welcomed the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and make Ladakh a Union territory, they fear the influx of outsiders would lead to a change in the region's demography, jeopardize their culture and identity. (Photo: Representational | File)

Complaint filed against Cong Councilor for 'defamatory' remarks against Amit Shah

The complaint has been filed Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi referencing a tweet posted by Kidwai on August 10. (Photo: File)

Cong will become stronger under Sonia Gandhi's leadership: Adhir Ranjan

Sonia Gandhi was recently chosen as interim chief of Congress after a meeting of the party's Working Committee. (Photo: AP)

Kamal Haasan can become CM only in films, says Sellur Raju

Kamal Haasan

MK Stalin has filled Kalaignar’s place in politics, says Thirumavalavan

DMK president M K Stalin greets VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MP on his 57th birthday when the Dalit leader called on him in the city on Saturday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham