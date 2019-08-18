Nation Politics 18 Aug 2019 We ended corruption, ...
Nation, Politics

We ended corruption, ran transparent govt: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' will cover all the 90-Assembly segments of the state in the next 22 days.
 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off his party's campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging off a Jan Ashirwad Yatra. (Photo: File)

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off his party's campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging off a Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Besides Singh and Khattar, Agriculture Minister Narender Singh Tomar and several other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were present at the event held in Kalka.

 

During his speech, Manohar Lal Khattar said that their party ran a transparent government over the last five years.

"In the last five years, we ran a transparent government and eliminated corruption. We worked to serve the poorest sections of the society, improved people's standard of living and also accelerated development in the state," Khattar said.

"The amount of work done in the past five years in Haryana, be it by the Central government, State government or municipal government, has been unprecedented," Khattar added.

Criticising the previous Haryana governments, the Chief Minister said that earlier parties formed governments only to serve their own interests.

"Their aim was to enjoy power and serve their own and their family's interests, they resorted to games of corruption and lobbying," he said adding that his party's aim is to solely serve the "family" which is the "public".

"As far as our aim is concerned, even we want to serve our family but the difference is their family was their sons and relatives but our family is Haryana's public. We are not here to enjoy power but to serve the public," Khattar said.

Praising the party's central leadership, Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have set new benchmarks towards uniting the country be it through strong retaliation after the Pulwama attack or the scrapping of Article 370.

The "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" will cover all the 90-Assembly segments of the state in the next 22 days.

It will culminate in Rohtak on September 6 which will be followed by a mega 'Vijay Sankalp' rally on September 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the rally.

Tags: manohar lal khattar, haryana, cm, corruption, bjp
Location: India, Haryana


