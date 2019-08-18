Nation Politics 18 Aug 2019 Nehru's ‘forward p ...
Nation, Politics

Nehru's ‘forward policy’ on China became backward: Ladakh BJP MP

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
The Ladakh MP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking the centre on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region did not get importance in defence policies when the Congress was in the centre, and that was why 'China captured its area up to the Demchok sector'. (Photo: File)
 BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region did not get importance in defence policies when the Congress was in the centre, and that was why 'China captured its area up to the Demchok sector'. (Photo: File)

Leh: BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region did not get importance in defence policies when the Congress was in the centre, and that was why "China captured its area up to the Demchok sector".

The first-time parliamentarian alleged the Congress governments ruined Jammu and Kashmir by following the policy of "appeasement" in hostile situations and Ladakh became a "collateral damage".

 

"(Former prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru formulated the 'forward policy', which said we should move towards China inch by inch. During its implementation, it became a 'backward policy'. The (Chinese troops) continued to intrude into our territory and we continued to retreat," Namgyal told PTI.

"It's the reason Aksai Chin is completely under China. The People's Liberation Army personnel have come up to Demchok's nallah because Ladakh didn't get due importance in defence policies in the 55 years of Congress rule," the 34-year-old MP said.

In July last year, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a standoff after the People's Liberation Army objected to India constructing a "nallah" or canal in its own area near Demchok. In July this year, Chinese troops reportedly crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered the Demchok sector after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had later said: "There has been no intrusion. Chinese come and patrol their perceived line of actual control."

On how the situation will change from the defence perspective with Ladakh becoming a Union Territory, Namgyal said the region would now get its due importance.

The BJP MP said a rehabilitation project announced by former Home Minister and current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would put an end to migration from border villages.

"The borders will become secure when city-like facilities, including roads, communication, schools and hospitals, will be provided to these areas under the Modi government," Namgyal said.

Namgyal earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for his speech in the Lok Sabha a fortnight ago after the centre scrapped special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

"...It (Congress) followed the policy of appeasement whenever the situation in Kashmir turned hostile. It never dealt with it strictly," Namgyal said. "Whenever the situation flared up in Kashmir, Congress tried to calm tempers by announcing special packages. It made stone-pelters happy and gave protection to separatists," he said. "Neither its policy was good and nor its intention. It ruined Kashmir and Ladakh became collateral damage."

The Ladakh MP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking the centre on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "Congress ruled for 55 years but could never muster enough courage to take such a bold step. Now they are terming it craziness. We are not bothered about what he says," Namgyal said.

...
Tags: jamyang tsering namgyal, bjp, mp, ladakh, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Sinha, who crossed over to the Congress after BJP refused him a ticket from Bihar's Patna Sahib, profusely praised Modi for the announcement creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). (Photo: PTI)

Thought provoking, extremely courageous: Shatrughan Sinha on PM Modi's I-Day speech

The allegations of illegal phone tapping against HD Kumaraswamy initially stormed in after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs, who were later disqualified from their respective parties, claimed that the former chief minister got their phones tapped. (Photo: ANI)

Yediyurappa is right in handing over phone tapping case to CBI: Shahnawaz Hussain

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning may also occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha. (Photo: ANI)

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in west UP, Punjab, Haryana: IMD

Stretches around Pitampura and Kamla Nagar were also snarled due to this. (Photo: ANI)

Waterlogging and traffic snarls in many parts as rain lashes Delhi-NCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)
 

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's why Ekta Kapoor chose Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actor for 'Dream Girl'

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thought provoking, extremely courageous: Shatrughan Sinha on PM Modi's I-Day speech

Sinha, who crossed over to the Congress after BJP refused him a ticket from Bihar's Patna Sahib, profusely praised Modi for the announcement creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). (Photo: PTI)

Yediyurappa is right in handing over phone tapping case to CBI: Shahnawaz Hussain

The allegations of illegal phone tapping against HD Kumaraswamy initially stormed in after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs, who were later disqualified from their respective parties, claimed that the former chief minister got their phones tapped. (Photo: ANI)

Yediyurappa is right in handing over phone tapping case to CBI: Shahnawaz Hussain

'Yediyurappa ji has taken the right decision to conduct a high-level inquiry to find out what had happened during the reign of the previous Chief Minister,' Hussain. (Photo: Twitter)

People have right to know about Netaji's disappearance: Mamata

She said the whereabouts of Netaji after he 'disappeared' on August 18, 1945 were still not known. (Photo: File)

'CBI to takeover probe of phone tapping charges,' says Yediyurappa

Days after charges of phone tapping during the previous coalition government headed by JDS surfaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will order a CBI probe into the allegations citing demands by several Congress leaders. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham