Nehru's ‘forward policy’ on China became backward: Ladakh BJP MP

Leh: BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region did not get importance in defence policies when the Congress was in the centre, and that was why "China captured its area up to the Demchok sector".

The first-time parliamentarian alleged the Congress governments ruined Jammu and Kashmir by following the policy of "appeasement" in hostile situations and Ladakh became a "collateral damage".

"(Former prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru formulated the 'forward policy', which said we should move towards China inch by inch. During its implementation, it became a 'backward policy'. The (Chinese troops) continued to intrude into our territory and we continued to retreat," Namgyal told PTI.

"It's the reason Aksai Chin is completely under China. The People's Liberation Army personnel have come up to Demchok's nallah because Ladakh didn't get due importance in defence policies in the 55 years of Congress rule," the 34-year-old MP said.

In July last year, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a standoff after the People's Liberation Army objected to India constructing a "nallah" or canal in its own area near Demchok. In July this year, Chinese troops reportedly crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered the Demchok sector after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had later said: "There has been no intrusion. Chinese come and patrol their perceived line of actual control."

On how the situation will change from the defence perspective with Ladakh becoming a Union Territory, Namgyal said the region would now get its due importance.

The BJP MP said a rehabilitation project announced by former Home Minister and current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would put an end to migration from border villages.

"The borders will become secure when city-like facilities, including roads, communication, schools and hospitals, will be provided to these areas under the Modi government," Namgyal said.

Namgyal earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for his speech in the Lok Sabha a fortnight ago after the centre scrapped special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

"...It (Congress) followed the policy of appeasement whenever the situation in Kashmir turned hostile. It never dealt with it strictly," Namgyal said. "Whenever the situation flared up in Kashmir, Congress tried to calm tempers by announcing special packages. It made stone-pelters happy and gave protection to separatists," he said. "Neither its policy was good and nor its intention. It ruined Kashmir and Ladakh became collateral damage."

The Ladakh MP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking the centre on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "Congress ruled for 55 years but could never muster enough courage to take such a bold step. Now they are terming it craziness. We are not bothered about what he says," Namgyal said.