Nation Politics 18 Aug 2019 Ladakh leaders urge ...
Nation, Politics

Ladakh leaders urge Centre for tribal-area status to protect land, identity

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Haji Anayat Ali also met the tribal affairs minister and discussed issues related to job reservation and other concerns of the youth.
Though locals have welcomed the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and make Ladakh a Union territory, they fear the influx of outsiders would lead to a change in the region's demography, jeopardize their culture and identity. (Photo: Representational | File)
 Though locals have welcomed the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and make Ladakh a Union territory, they fear the influx of outsiders would lead to a change in the region's demography, jeopardize their culture and identity. (Photo: Representational | File)

Leh: Prominent leaders of Ladakh have made a fervent appeal to the Centre to declare the region a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, saying the biggest concern for its people is to protect their land and identity.

Though locals have welcomed the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and make Ladakh a Union territory, they fear the influx of outsiders would lead to a change in the region's demography, jeopardize their culture and identity.

 

In a memorandum to Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the region is a predominantly tribal area with tribals making up to 98 per cent of its population.

"After the Centre announced its decision to make Ladakh a Union Territory, the biggest concern of the tribal population here is to protect their identity, culture, land, and economy," the BJP MP said at the launch of a nine-day Aadi Mahotsav here on Saturday.

Namgyal appealed to Munda to declare it a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect the interests of its people.

Based on Articles 244(2) and 275(1), the Sixth Schedule provides for the adminstration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram after setting up autonomous district and regional councils.

"I appeal to you to make a representation to Home Minister Amit Shah on our behalf to protect the demography and culture of Ladakh," Namgyal said.

"Under the Jammu and Kashmir government, many tribal schemes could not be implemented in Ladakh. Scholarships, hostels, and schools for tribals... not much development work took place here under tribal sub-plans," the 34-year-old said.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) chairman Gyal P Wangyal said their only demand is that Ladakh be brought under the Sixth Schedule so that our land remains protected.

J&K Legislative Council Chairman Haji Anayat Ali also met the tribal affairs minister and discussed issues related to land acquisition, job reservation and other concerns of the youth of Ladakh.

Addressing the tribal festival, Munda said: "I have got to know that tribals make up to 95 to 97 per cent of Ladakh's population and I promise you that we will do whatever is required from a constitutional perspective to protect them."

According to Article 244 and the sixth schedule, tribal-dominated areas in four states -- Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram -- are called "tribal areas", which are technically different from the "scheduled areas" under the Fifth Schedule.

While executive powers of the Union extend in scheduled areas with respect to their administration in the Fifth Schedule, the Sixth Schedule areas remain within the executive authority of the state. Aimed at giving a flip to the tribal economy in Ladakh, the Mahotsav is the Centre's first mega event here since the Central government announced the decision to make Ladakh a Union Territory.

Ladakh is currently a part of Jammu and Kashmir and the new Union territory will come into effect on October 31.

The nine-day Aadi Mahotsav, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), is being organized at the Polo Ground, Leh, and will continue till next Sunday.

Around 160 tribal artisans from more than 20 states across the country are participating in it. TRIFED Managing Director Praveer Krishna said the changes in the Union territory status of Ladakh has provided an opportunity to scale up business opportunities for tribals in the region.

Ladakh is known for pashmina shawls and apricots. The idea is to provide tribal cultivators with a big market across the country.

Through a collaboration of TRIFED and online marketplace Amazon, these products will be sold in 190 countries across the world, Krishna said. Currently, he said, it takes around a month to weave a Pashmina shawl.

The Centre has decided to set up enterprises in Ladakh to scale up its production.

...
Tags: article 370, jamyang tsering namgyal, ladakh cultre
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

The Delhi BJP chief further said that India will take steps to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). (Photo: ANI)

JNU should be renamed as MNU, 'Modi Narendra University': Hans Raj Hans

The police officials raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: MLA Anant Kumar Singh booked under UAPA act flees from residence

In an unusual political development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Srujuna Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking revenge from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy taking revenge from Chandrababu Naidu: BJP MP

Leaders from several political parties have visited the former Union minister at AIIMS. (Photo: PTI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits ailing Arun Jaitley at AIIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Work or will tell people ‘dhulai karo’: Nitin Gadkari warns officials

Coming down on red-tapism, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that he warned some officials earlier in the day that if a certain issue was not resolved, he would tell people 'dhulai karo' (thrash them). (Photo: File)

Complaint filed against Cong Councilor for 'defamatory' remarks against Amit Shah

The complaint has been filed Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi referencing a tweet posted by Kidwai on August 10. (Photo: File)

Cong will become stronger under Sonia Gandhi's leadership: Adhir Ranjan

Sonia Gandhi was recently chosen as interim chief of Congress after a meeting of the party's Working Committee. (Photo: AP)

Kamal Haasan can become CM only in films, says Sellur Raju

Kamal Haasan

MK Stalin has filled Kalaignar’s place in politics, says Thirumavalavan

DMK president M K Stalin greets VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MP on his 57th birthday when the Dalit leader called on him in the city on Saturday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham