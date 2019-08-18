Nation Politics 18 Aug 2019 DMK hit by Arnab Gos ...
Nation, Politics

DMK hit by Arnab Goswami missile in Kashmir debate on TV

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Aug 18, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 1:46 am IST
The DMK spokesman also alleged that BJP sympathisers in social media were photo-shopping and trolling him, calling names.
M K Stalin.
 M K Stalin.

CHENNAI: The DMK and its president M. K. Stalin appear to be in a fix after the party spokesman A. Saravanan was accused of stating in a TV debate that Kashmir "is not an integral part of India" and the show anchor warning that the Election Commission could de-recognise the DMK unless its leadership disowned the statement that violated the Constitution.

Five days after that stormy TV session from which he walked out alleging mistreatment, Saravanan on Saturday came out with a statement clarifying that he had only said Kashmir ‘was’ not an integral part of India but the show anchor, Arnab Goswami, twisted it to claim wrongly that he had said Kashmir "is" not an part of India.

 

The debate on ‘Republic TV’ on August 12 has triggered outrage on social media with several twitteratti slamming Saravanan and his party as being unpatriotic and even anti-national. A few also backed Arnab’s warning that the EC could de-recognise the DMK.

Seconds after Mr Saravanan made that observation on J and K in the debate, when he was called upon to speak by Arnab, the latter is seen reacting angrily and asking Stalin if he approved his spokesman’s stand on Kashmir.

“Mr M.K. Stalin, your party spokesperson Saravanan has come on my programme and said that in his view Jammu and Kashmir is not an integral part of India.

By doing so, he does not believe in the sovereignty of the country and the nation wants to know Mr. Stalin, do you believe that J and K is not an integral part of India or not. If you don't believe, then you need to tell us what is your stand on the subject? You (DMK) cannot be in national politics, or any politics in this country; you must be de-recognised by the Election Commission if you believe J and K is not an integral part of India. Tomorrow you will go and make another secessionist comment.”

Saravanan then in the programme tries to explain what he meant, but nothing much is audible in the noisy exchanges except for some reference to history by him. At one point Arnab says he wished to “engage Saravanan one-on-one,” giving the latter an opportunity to make amends by clarifying that his Kashmir statement was just an impulsive utterance and he did not mean it.

But Saravanan chose to walk away from the show, prompting Arnab in high-pitched tone telling him, “Don't run away, running away is not a solution” and then he addresses Stalin seeking his stand on the issue. “Had he (Saravanan) stayed, I would have told him a few things on India's history,” adds Arnab.

With the controversy taking a serious turn in the social media and some even floating a theory that the NIA is probing Saravanan, the DMK headquarters put out a statement from him on Saturday wherein he claimed he was not allowed in the show to complete the initial part of his utterance, “Kashmir was never an integral part of India.”

But Arnab Goswami, “without giving me an opportunity to explain or complete my thought process, twisted my incomplete utterance to ascribe to me a statement that Kashmir is not a part of India,” Saravanan claimed, explaining that he had only said Kashmir “was” not an integral part of India. He had not used the word “is”, he said.

“As a disciplined cadre of the DMK, I did not register any view in the TV programme that was against the unity and integrity of India,” Saravanan said.
Referring to the circumstances under which the erstwhile Maharaja of Kashmir, Hari Singh had signed the instrument of accession to India, Saravanan said it was with “certain conditions” that Kashmir became a part of India.

Subsequently, the Constituent Assembly of J and K endorsed the accession and under Article 3 of the J and K Constitution in 1956, it said, “State of Jammu and Kashmir is and shall be an integral part of the Union of India.” It was only to point out to that historical fact in the process of accession of J and K into the Indian Republic, “I had initially used the words Kashmir was never an integral part of India,” said Saravanan.

The DMK spokesman also alleged that BJP sympathisers in social media were photo-shopping and trolling him, calling names. He also charged that he was “verbally abused” in the course of the TV debate and hence he walked out as he did not wish to be “made a scapegoat” in this issue.

...
Tags: m. k. stalin, dmk, arnab goswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The twitteratti quickly responded asking her to also take into account the increase in the procurement price paid to the poor farmers.

Aavin hikes milk price by Rs 6/ltr

In Telangana state, PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has told the high command that he is ready to step down whenever it wants.

PCC rejig to begin soon

Born in 1893 in Kuravilangad, Kottayam district, Dr P.J. Thomas held several positions in a career spanning over 30 years.

A tribute to an unsung economist PJ Thomas

The commuters on the metro were not in any greater numbers although the ride was free. (Representational image)

Tech issue leads to free rides in Chennai Metro



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PCC rejig to begin soon

In Telangana state, PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has told the high command that he is ready to step down whenever it wants.

K. Chandrasekhar Rao sets 90-day limit for Yadadri temple

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao receives a bouquet from Congress’ Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who was present in the temple during the CM’s visit, at Yadadri on Saturday. Being a critic of the TRS government, Mr Reddy’s meeting the Chief Minister came as a surprise. (Photo: DC)

Veteran DD News anchor Neelum Sharma dies

According to reports, she was battling cancer. (Photo: Twitter)

Karnataka CM meets HM Amit Shah, discusses flood situation among other issues

Yediyurappa is also believed to have discussed with Shah, who is also the BJP president, about the expansion of his state cabinet. (Photo: File | PTI)

'We will protest,' warns Siddaramiah if rice quantity is cut under Anna Bhagya scheme

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of protests by his party if the BJP-led government in Karnataka meddled with the 'Anna Bhagya scheme of offering free rice to the poor. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham