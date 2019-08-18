Nation Politics 18 Aug 2019 200 former MPs yet t ...
200 former MPs yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.
The sources said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation. (Photo: Representational)
 The sources said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: More than 200 former MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, over two months after the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, sources said.

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

"More than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows, which had been allotted to them in 2014," a source told PTI.

The sources said as these former MPs have not vacated their bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi, newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election, have been staying at temporary accommodation.

"Newly-elected MPs have been provided temporary accommodation at Western Court and several guest houses till the time they are allotted a full-time residence in Lutyens' Delhi," the source also said.

This has been done to reduce the cost of accommodation for MPs. Earlier, newly-elected MPs used to stay in five-star hotels till they were allotted a full-time official bungalow.

The 17th Lok Sabha has more than 260 MPs who have been elected for the first time to the Lower House, including cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

...
