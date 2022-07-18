  
Congress to highligh ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 18, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 1:46 am IST
Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image
HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said that the party will move an adjournment motion in the Parliament’s monsoon session, to draw the attention of the House to the floods in Telangana and the failure of TRS and BJP in taking up rescue operations.

Reddy, who is also an MP, said he will meet AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Telangana floods.

Addressing reporters after a CLP meeting at the Central Court Hotel on Sunday, the TPCC chief said that state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and union minister G. Kishan Reddy should initiate central aid to the state. He said that the BJP is seeking votes from the state but is failing to accord assistance.

“PM Modi and CM K. Chandrashekar Rao have a similar mind set to mislead the people. Congress party leaders swung into action to help the flood victims on the banks of river Godavari and party leaders also declared financial aid to flood victims,” he said.

Reddy highlighted the death of two Singareni workers and a journalist during floods, claiming that the state government failed to announce ex gratia for any of them. He said that the people have taken note “of the greed of the TRS government”, highlighting the submergence of pump houses at the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

He said that Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Sircilla will be postponed due to the rains and that it may be held on August 2, pending clearance from the central leader.

