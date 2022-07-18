  
Nation, Politics

AP to hoist 1.62 crore national flags under Har Ghar Tiranga programme: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jul 18, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2022, 2:01 am IST
 Anganwadi and Asha workers will also hoist the national flag in their respective offices. (Representational Image/ DC File)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Sunday that the AP government is conducting a Har Ghar Tiranga programme in the state from August 13 to 15. Under this, AP would hoist 1.62 crore national flags.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah conducted a video conference with CMs of various states from New Delhi to explain the "Har Ghar Tiranga '' programme as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Jagan participated in the video conference from the camp office at Tadepalli.

The CM said the government is determined to inculcate a sense of patriotism among the citizens through the Har Ghar Tiranga programme on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of Independence. “The state government has taken many steps to make this programme a big success and conducted several reviews with government departments.”

Under this, advertisements, hoardings and many songs were created. “We screened short films in cinema halls to create awareness. Also, we organised rallies and cycle rallies and published many articles along with posters.”

The Chief Minister said instructions were issued to officials to unfurl the national flag at all government offices. In the same way, they must unveil the flag at their residences too. Some 5.24 lakh ration shops and 15,000 Village and Ward Secretariats are hoisting the national flag.

Anganwadi and Asha workers will also hoist the national flag in their respective offices. Some 1.20 lakh Village and Ward Secretariat staff and 2.60 lakh Volunteers will also participate in the programme by distributing national flags.

“This apart, the national flag will be hoisted on all the industrial units and other institutions, shops and commercial complexes. As part of the CSR programme, we have decided to distribute the national flag to their employees,” the CM said.

