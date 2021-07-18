Nation Politics 18 Jul 2021 Pawar meets PM Modi, ...
Nation, Politics

Pawar meets PM Modi, talks Shah's new ministry and Banking Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Jul 18, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 6:41 am IST
The former union agriculture minister flagged his concerns on the ministry of cooperation
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (PTI)
 NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (PTI)

Mumbai: NCP chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the newly formed Union cooperative ministry. In his closed door meeting, Mr Pawar has also given a letter to the Prime Minister pertaining to amendments in the Bank Regulatory Act to limit rights of cooperative banks. The meeting went on for about 45-50 minutes. There are also reports that both the leaders discussed the political situation of Maharashtra. The NCP chief met the Prime Minister almost 20 months ago.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted, “Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi.” The PMO also shared a photo of the two leaders’ meeting on twitter.

 

The former union agriculture minister flagged his concerns on the ministry of cooperation. In his letter, Mr Pawar pointed out several flaws and inconsistencies in the Banking Regulation Act. He said that incorporation, regulation and winding up of co-operative societies, were preserved as a ‘State subjects’ under Entry 32 of List II of the VII schedule of Constitution of India.

Referring to Supreme Court judgments in his letter, the veteran politician said that any attempt of interference by the Union will be a breach of the Constitution.
In a series of tweets, Mr Pawar also said, “Through a letter, I have drawn the kind attention of our Hon’ble PM towards issues and conflicts in the wake of certain developments in the co-operative banking sector. Although the objects and reasons for amending the Act can be lauded, I wish to point out certain inconsistencies and the resulting legal inefficacy of normative provisions of the Act that are in conflict most specifically with the 97th Constitutional Amendment, State Co-operative Societies Acts and with the Co-operative Principles. (sic)”

 

In another tweet, the former agriculture minister said, “I reiterated in the letter that the aims and objectives of the Amended Act are well-intentioned, and many provisions are necessary. Erring Board and Management must definitely be acted upon strictly and the depositors’ interests should be protected, but at the same time it should be ensured that while doing so, the Co-operative Principles laid down in the Constitution are not sacrificed at the altar of over-zealous regulation.”

The meeting between both senior leaders also assumed a political significance as there are reports of a strain in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government- Congress,NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.  

 

It is pertinent to note that In November 2019, when a presidential rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Mr Pawar had met Mr Modi on pretext of farmers’ issues and both the leaders had also had a discussion how to give a stable government in Maharashtra as an old ally of the BJP, Shiv Sena had snapped its ties over chief minister’s post. Mr Pawar had admitted the same after the MVA government was formed.

...
Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, banking act, #pm modi, pawar meets modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 18 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, BJP is also preparing a list of likely candidates. (Photo: PTI/File)

Top political contenders in Adilabad go into poll overdrive

Vehicles wade through a flooded street following heavy rain at Malakpet in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana witnesses heavy rains; monsoon to continue till July 20, warns IMD

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Dadi Veerabhadra Rao into the party, in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/File)

Senior YSRCP leaders say ‘no’ to nominated posts

Arrangements are being made for Eid ul Adha prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah on Saturday. (P. Surendra/DC)

COVID not over yet, health department cautions public



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Revanth Reddy — new TPCC chief — a fighter to the core

Revanth Reddy met senior party leader K. Jana Reddy after being appointed as the new TPCC chief on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

MHA asks states to order cops not to register cases under scrapped section of IT Act

The Supreme Court early this month issued a notice to the Centre on the use of Section 66A of the IT Act and said that it was shocking that the judgment striking down the law has not been implemented even now. (DC file photo)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->