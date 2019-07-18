Cricket World Cup 2019

Telangana BJP hits out at CM KCR for his statement against PM Modi

ANI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
KCR had said, ‘What kind of a win is that, if you have used emotions of nation, nations' pride, national security, is that a win?’
Attacking KCR further he said, ‘What should the BJP do? Should we be doing what this TRS is doing in the state like favouritism, casteism?’ (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: “We condemn the statements made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP state unit on Thursday.

"After the result of general elections, KCR seems to be frustrated and desperate and in that state, he is making statements which are undemocratic. BJP seriously condemns the statement of CM KCR on PM Modi," Rao told ANI here.

 

He added that the BJP was proud of PM Modi's re-election as the Prime Minister.

"We are proud that Modi has once again been re-elected. He (KCR) should be ashamed while making such statements," Rao said.

"It is an insult to people's mandate," he added.

Tags: k chandrashekar rao, pm modi, trs, insults, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


