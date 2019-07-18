Jagan Reddy govt approves pro-farmers, other bills ahead of Assembly session

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed and approved several pro-farmer and other bills to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session in a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed and approved several pro-farmer and other bills to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session in a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday.

The cabinet approved the bill that enables the tenant farmers to enter into cultivation agreements while also approving the bill that ensures no loss to the owners of the land.

In order to reduce land record tampering in the future and reduce land disputes, the cabinet also gave its nod to draft bills that intend to give rights to the landowners on a permanent basis and change land title registration system.

The Reddy government also hinted to a crackdown on liquor sale in the state and approved a draft bill handing over the management of liquor shops to the government.

The cabinet also approved bills to give power to aqua farmers at Rs 1.50 per unit, employ special officers in local bodies' tenure of which is expired, and make changes in the Endowments Act.

Claiming a revolutionary change in administration, the YSRCP government approved the constitution of the Rural Secretariats and Rural Volunteers system. Under this, a volunteer will be employed for every 50 families, who will be given Rs 5,000 per month for aiding the poor avail the benefits of government schemes.

It also gave nod to the decision increasing salaries to Anganwadi workers to Rs 11,500, mini Anganwadi workers to Rs 7,000 and Anganwadi Helper to Rs 7,000 per month from July 2019.

The government has also decided to hand over 149 acres of land in Vikritamala village in Chittoor district to APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) for Electronic Manufacturing Park.