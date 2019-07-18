Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 18 Jul 2019 Jagan Reddy govt app ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan Reddy govt approves pro-farmers, other bills ahead of Assembly session

ANI
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
AP govt also hinted to crackdown on liquor sale in the state and approved draft bill handing over management of liquor shops to government.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed and approved several pro-farmer and other bills to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session in a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed and approved several pro-farmer and other bills to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session in a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed and approved several pro-farmer and other bills to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session in a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday.

The cabinet approved the bill that enables the tenant farmers to enter into cultivation agreements while also approving the bill that ensures no loss to the owners of the land.

 

In order to reduce land record tampering in the future and reduce land disputes, the cabinet also gave its nod to draft bills that intend to give rights to the landowners on a permanent basis and change land title registration system.

The Reddy government also hinted to a crackdown on liquor sale in the state and approved a draft bill handing over the management of liquor shops to the government.

The cabinet also approved bills to give power to aqua farmers at Rs 1.50 per unit, employ special officers in local bodies' tenure of which is expired, and make changes in the Endowments Act.

Claiming a revolutionary change in administration, the YSRCP government approved the constitution of the Rural Secretariats and Rural Volunteers system. Under this, a volunteer will be employed for every 50 families, who will be given Rs 5,000 per month for aiding the poor avail the benefits of government schemes.

It also gave nod to the decision increasing salaries to Anganwadi workers to Rs 11,500, mini Anganwadi workers to Rs 7,000 and Anganwadi Helper to Rs 7,000 per month from July 2019.

The government has also decided to hand over 149 acres of land in Vikritamala village in Chittoor district to APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) for Electronic Manufacturing Park.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, assembly session, cabinet, meeting
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Reddy government also hinted to a crackdown on liquor sale in the state and approved a draft bill handing over the management of liquor shops to the government. (Photo: File)

AP Cabinet approves pro-farmers, other bills ahead of Assembly session

During the meeting, Jaishankar is expected to discuss amongst other issues, the preparation for the 11th BRICS Summit of the leaders slated to be held in Brasilia in November this year. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar to attend BRICS' foreign ministers meet in Brazil next week

A mentally challenged man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a flyover in the Rajendranagar area here on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

25-yr-old mentally challenged man tries to jump off in Hyderabad

The minister said under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a total of 1,592 blocks have been selected in 256 ground water-stressed districts. (Photo: File)

Fight there not here: LS speaker tells Karnataka MP on water dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: US woman hits accelerator instead of brakes, plunges into river

The car was removed from water with the help of a towing company. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-screen plans in India

Netflix Inc has rolled out a new feature that gives parents more control over access to content by allowing them to block individual movies and specific shows.
 

5 unknown facts about birthday girl Smriti Mandhana

Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today (July, 18, 2019).
 

Sylvester Stallone praises video of specially-abled fan painting Salman's portrait

Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone.
 

Taapsee Pannu mocks Bollywood celebs for posting pictures with aged look

Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)
 

CBI booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in corruption cases in 3 years: Govt

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan Reddy govt slams Naidu for claiming 'no irregularities’ in PPAs

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Thursday slammed Telegu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that there were no irregularities in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the former government. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya case: SC allows mediation panel to continue process till July 31

(Photo: File)

Not your fault, verdict in English: Giriraj Singh mocks Pak for Jadhav’s case tweet

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a witty jibe at Pakistan for claiming 'big win' in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. (Photo: File)

Indians received 67-72 pc of total US H1-B visas in last 5 years: Foreign Ministry

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said no comprehensive changes have been made to the H-1B visa programme so far. (Photo: File)

Ahead of floor test, K'taka Cong leader says he will withdraw resignation

Hours ahead of the floor test Thursday, Reddy said he would withdraw his resignation letter submitted to the Speaker on July 6. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham