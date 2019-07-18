Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Defamation case against MDMK leader Vaiko adjourned to Friday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 18, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 1:40 am IST
The Special court Judge G Karunanidhi read out the charges framed against Vaiko, in the presence of him.
Chennai: The Special Court for Trial of criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs, Chennai on Monday framed charges against MDMK leader Vaiko in connection with a defamation complaint filed against him by the DMK government in 2006.

The Special court Judge G Karunanidhi read out the charges framed against Vaiko, in the presence of him. However, the leader denied the charges. The judge recording the statement ordered for the examination of the witnesses and adjourned the matter to July 19 for further hearing.

 

According to the prosecution, in 2006, Vaiko made defamatory statements against the then DMK president M Karunanidhi. Vaiko stated that the DMK had wooed the MDMK party leaders, Gingee N. Ramachandran and L Ganesan by trying to organise a parallel general body meeting of the party. Vaiko in his letter to the former prime minister Manmohan Singh claimed that the district secretaries and ministers of the DMK party lured the members of the MDMK.

