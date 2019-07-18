Cricket World Cup 2019

Ayodhya case: SC allows mediation panel to continue process till July 31

The CJI on Thursday scheduled the next hearing on Ayodya land dispute case on August 2.
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the mediation panel in Ayodhya land dispute case to continue it's process and granted time till August 1 to seek report on outcome.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi scheduled the next hearing on August 2 to decide future course of action keeping mediation report in mind.

 

The top court bench had on July 11 sought a report on the issue and said that a day-to-day hearing may commence from July 25 if the court decides to conclude the mediation proceedings. However, the apex court also assured that contents of the report would be kept confidential.

The bench was earlier told by Hindu bodies, except the Nirmohi Akhara, and the Uttar Pradesh government that they were not in favour of the court's suggestion for mediation. The Muslim bodies had supported the proposal.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties - Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

