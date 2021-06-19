YSRC attains majority in AP Legislative Council

AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has appointed four new legislators to the council under the Governor quota. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling YSR Congress has gained majority in the AP Legislative Council on Friday after two years of coming into power in the state, with seven MLCs of Telugu Desam – Y. V. B. Rajendra Prasad, B. Naga Jagadiswar Rao, Pappala Chalapathi Rao, Buddha Venkanna, Gali Sarasawathi, Dwarapudi Jagadeeshwara Rao and Reddy Subramanyam completing their terms on Friday.

AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has appointed four new legislators to the council under the Governor quota – Lella Appi Reddy, Thotha Trimurthulu, R. V. Ramesh Yadav and K. Moshen Raju, all belonging to the YSRC.

There are 11 MLC posts vacant under local bodies’ quota. The ruling party is going to win all these seats, as opposition TD had suffered a humiliating defeat in these polls held earlier.

With this, the posts of both chairman and deputy chairman posts will now be bagged by the ruling party. The term of YSRC senior leader and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu also ended on Friday. According to sources, YSRC high command is expected to re-nominate him as its MLC.