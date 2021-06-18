Nation Politics 18 Jun 2021 Kerala police files ...
Nation, Politics

Kerala police files FIR against BJP state chief over bribery allegations

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2021, 11:15 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 11:15 am IST
This is the second FIR against K Surendran on allegations that he had offered a bribe to Janathipathya Rashtriya Party leader CK Janu
BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran (Image credit: Twitter/@surendranbjp)
 BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran (Image credit: Twitter/@surendranbjp)

Wayanad: Kerala Police has registered an FIR against state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran on Thursday in connection with a bribery case.

This is the second FIR against the BJP state president on allegations that he had offered a bribe to Janathipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader CK Janu to contest from Sulthan Bathery constituency on NDA ticket during recently concluded Kerala Assembly polls.

 

Sultan Bathery police have registered a case under 171 E and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code against Surendran on charges of bribery and exerting undue influence.

On Wednesday, a First Class Judicial magistrate court in Sultan Bathery has granted permission to file an FIR against BJP chief on the complaint of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader PK Navas alleging Surendran paid 10 lakhs to JRP leader Janu.

MSF leader Navas had filed a petition in the court seeking permission to register an FIR against K Surendran on the basis of alleged audio clips.

 

In the clips, Surendran can allegedly be heard offering money to Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader CK Janu to contest from Sultan Bathery constituency on an NDA ticket.

Janathipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader Praseetha Azhikode on Tuesday released purported audio clips where Kerala BJP president K Surendran is being heard asking CK Janu to meet him.

...
Tags: c k janu, k surendran, janathipathya rashtriya party, sulthan bathery constituency, sultan bathery police, fir against k surendran
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


