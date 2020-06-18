86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

368,705

1,441

Recovered

194,851

413

Deaths

12,275

13

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Politics 18 Jun 2020 Mamata likely to att ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata likely to attend all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff tomorrow

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2020, 5:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 6:09 pm IST
Banerjee, the TMC chief, had on Wednesday said Centre's move to call the all-party meeting to discuss the situation was right decision.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the situation on the Sino-India border in Ladakh, sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said.

Banerjee, the TMC chief, had on Wednesday said the Centre's move to call the all-party meeting to discuss the situation was a right decision.

 

"Our party supremo would attend the meeting via video-conference. As she had earlier mentioned, we stand by the country in this hour of crisis," a senior TMC leader said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two neighbours.

...
Tags: cm mamata banerjee, the trinamool congress (tmc), west bengal government, ladakh standoff, galwan valley, ladakh border


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

VHP to hold nationwide door-to-door campaign against Chinese products

Slain Army officer Col. Santosh Babu's son performs the final rites as thousands pay their last respects to the Indian braveheart at surya Pet. Colonel's wife Santoshi along with the colonel's father Upender and mother Manjula took part in the funeral at suryapet on Thursday. — Deepak Deshpande

Col. Santosh Babu's 4 yr old performs last rites amid tearful adieu to slain soldier

In the days before roads like these were built on the frontier with China, munitions used to be transported by mule trains.

On the Uttarakhand border, villagers reminisce about mules transporting guns

Family members mourn near the mortal remains of Havaldar Palani during his last rites, in Ramanathapuram. PTI

Galwan Valley martyr Havildar Palani interred with military honours in Ramanathapuram



