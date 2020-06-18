85th Day Of Lockdown

BJP government in Manipur in minority after 9 MLAs quit ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2020, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 1:18 am IST
Those who quit included Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)
 Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Imphal: The BJP-led government in Manipur is heading towards a crisis with nine ruling coalition members, including four ministers, resigning on Wednesday.

Those who quit included Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh. The other three ministers who tendered their resignation are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

 

The rest who resigned are three MLAs from BJP, one from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and one Independent.

After the day's development, the total strength against Chief Minister N Biren Singh is now 28, including 20 from Congress, 4 NPP, 2 from BJP (who quit during the day), one AITC and an Independent.

Subhaschandra, who is among the three BJP MLAs who quit Wednesday, has tendered his resignation from membership of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The seven Congress MLAs, who had earlier crossed over to the BJP, are facing anti-defection cases under the Tenth Schedule of Indian Constitution in the Speaker's Tribunal as well as in the High Court of Manipur.

One Congress MLA who joined the BJP-led government was disqualified from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly recently reducing the strength of the house to 59. Assembly election in Manipur was held in 2017.

Now, 18 BJP members are with Biren Singh supported by 4 MLAs of Naga People's Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP. Their total strength has come down to 23 MLAs.

Manipur will see election for one Rajya Sabha seat on June 19. Both, the BJP and the Congress, have fielded candidates for the lone seat of the upper house.

BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titualar king of Manipur, while the Congress nominee is T Mangi Babu.

...
