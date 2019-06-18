Cricket World Cup 2019

Tripura CM meets Shah, seeks special package for tribal council

The BJP had promised to empower and financially assist the tribal council in the state ahead of the assembly elections in 2018.
Deb also pressed for expeditious completion of fencing work on the India-Bangladesh border at Dhalai and Sepahijala districts. (Photo: Biplab Kumar Deb twitter)
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sought a special economic package from the Centre for the development of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, an official release said.

TTAADC constitutes one-third of the Tripura's territory and is home to the state's indigenous people. "Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has requested for a special package for the fast development of ADC (TTADC) He laid special emphasis on overall development of the ADC," the statement issued by the chief minister's office said. The BJP had promised to empower and financially assist the tribal council in the state ahead of the assembly elections in 2018.

 

According to the release, Banerjee discussed schemes for uplifting tribal youths with Shah, while apprising him of the development work being undertaken by his government. Deb also pressed for expeditious completion of fencing work on the India-Bangladesh border at Dhalai and Sepahijala districts, home guard deployment in sensitive areas and increase in honorarium for Special Police Officers, it noted.

The Union home minister, on his part, assured the CM that all issues would be "positively and quickly looked into" for the overall development of Tripura, the statement added.

