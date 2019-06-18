Cricket World Cup 2019

Hema Malini takes oath as MP, ends it with 'Radhe-Radhe'

Published Jun 18, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
 Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for a second consecutive term in the national elections. (Photo: Lok Sabha TV)

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the BJP, took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Dressed in a peach saree with golden borders, she read the oath in Hindi.

 

Known as Bollywood's 'dream girl', Hema concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru", which led to the thumping of tables and chants of "Radhe Radhe" in the House.

Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for a second consecutive term in the national elections. She had contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress.

In 2014, the yesteryear's superstar had won the constituency by over 3 lakh votes.

Malini is the second member of her family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, her husband Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP.

This year, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol also took the political plunge and joined the BJP. He won Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat defeating sitting MP of Congress, Sunil Jakhar. Sunny also took oath as a parliamentarian earlier today.

...
