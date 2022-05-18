Nation Politics 18 May 2022 KCR announces three ...
Nation, Politics

KCR announces three RS candidates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 18, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and D. Damodar Rao chosen over seasoned politicians
Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday declared party's candidates for three Raya Sabha seats in Telangana. (Photo: Twitter)
 Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday declared party's candidates for three Raya Sabha seats in Telangana. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday declared party's candidates for three Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana going for polls in May and June.

Hetero Group chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, granite businessman-turned-politician Vaddiraju Ravichandra, popularly known as Gayatri Ravi and Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd chairman and managing director D. Damodar Rao, will be the TRS candidates to three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

 

The selection of candidates surprised not only the TRS leaders but also political circles as this was the first time that the Chief Minister chose businessmen and industrialists for all the three seats unlike earlier when Rajya Sabha were given to full-time politicians and leaders from BC, SC and ST categories. While two seats were given for OCs (Reddy
and Velama) this time, one went to BC candidate Gayatri Ravi, who hails from Munnuru Kapu community.

Although the party chief did not declare officially about who is being fielded for the bypoll among the three candidates, official sources said that Gayatri Ravi had been chosen for the bypoll for leftover two-year tenure till April 2, 2024, while the other two candidates were chosen for full six-year tenure till June 2028.

 

The TRS winning all the three seats unanimously is a foregone conclusion given the fact that it enjoys a huge majority in Legislative Assembly while Opposition parties lack even required numbers to field candidates. It requires the support of 10 MLAs for each candidate to
file the nomination and no opposition party has the strength of 10 MLAs in the Assembly at present.

While bypoll is being held for one seat on May 30 which has a leftover tenure of just two years, the election for two seats having full six-year tenure will be held on June 10. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of TRS Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash in December 2021 after the Chief Minister nominated him as MLC. Banda Prakash's six-year tenure as MP was supposed to end on April 2, 2024.

 

The other two seats fell vacant with the ending of six-year tenure of TRS MPs V. Lakshmikantha Rao and Dharmapuri Srinivas. Parthasaradhi Reddy played a key role in nurturing the Hyderabad-based Hetero Group to emerge as the largest closely held pharmaceutical company in India and also a world leader in production of anti-retroviral drugs.

Gayatri Ravi is a granite businessman-turned-politician who contested the Assembly polls unsuccessfully in 2018 from Warangal Urban as the Congress candidate. Later, he joined the TRS just before the Lok Sabha polls in April 2019 and has been working for the party since then.

 

D. Damodar Rao is a law graduate and has been a member of the TRS right from its launch. He worked as the party secretary (finance) and is known to be a close associate of K. Chandrashekar Rao. He went on to become the CMD of Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd, which publishes Telugu and English newspapers in the state.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, rajya sabha seats, vaddiraju ravichandra, bandi parthasaradhi, gayatri ravi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The excise officials will take existing liquor stocks readings in shops to determine how much old stocks are left which would be sold for revised prices from Thursday and how much tax revenues the government should get out of these sales. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Liquor prices to go up from today in Telangana

Chief Minister KCR during the preparatory meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the launch of next round of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes across the state. (Photo:Twitter)

CM KCR vents ire over Centre releasing funds to local bodies

Auto-rickshaws, cabs, DCM vans, trolleys, private buses and trucks, will be off the roads on Thursday in response to a daylong bandh call given by the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC. (Representational Photo: DC)

Autos, cabs off the roads today in Telangana

In Roddam mandal, 91.2mm of rainfall was reported. (PTI)

Heavy rain lashes Rayalaseema region



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal arrives for the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

3 states’ police at odds after Punjab cops arrest BJP leader

Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gyanvapi mosque row: BJP leader accuses Owaisi of playing victim card

BJP Minority Morcha leader Syed Yaser Jilani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->