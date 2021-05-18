Telugu Desam opposes move to turn temples into Covid centres

He further deplored that it was unfortunate that the present rulers targeted the temples instead of using schools and function halls that would have all the necessary facilities. — (Representational image: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam has objected to the government move on turning temples into Covid centres. TD state executive secretary Buchi Ram Prasad on Tuesday warned the Jagan Mohan Reddy government not to play with the sentiments of Hindus by continuing its partial attitude towards temples, archakas and devotees in the state.

Ram Prasad deplored pointed out that in the temples, there would be no toilet facilities usually, hence, it would not be possible to provide required facilities to the Covid patients. He further deplored that it was unfortunate that the present rulers targeted the temples instead of using schools and function halls that would have all the necessary facilities. “Had this Chief Minister held a review meeting even once to find out and resolve the problems of archakas in the temples? What did he do for their well-being archakas in the past two years?” he also asked.

The TD alleged that since the YSRC came to power, there were over 180 attacks on the Hindu temples all over Andhra Pradesh but the YSRC government miserably failed to take any single step. He lamented that now the government was daring to turn the temples into the Covid centres. It may even ask the archakas to do duties at the Covid centres, he worried. He demanded that the government roll back its decision.