Nation Politics 18 May 2021
Nation, Politics

It’s Etala Vs Gangula in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Etala warns BC minister of severe consequences if he does not stop threatening people’s representatives
KARIMNAGAR: In an emotional outburst, sacked minister and disgruntled TRS leader Etala Rajender accused his arch rival and minister for backward class, food and civil supplies, Gangula Kamalakar of playing ‘cheap politics’ for personal gain.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Rajender gave a strong warning to Kamalakar and said whatever he spoke to defame him would come back to him with double effect in future.

 

Reacting on Kamalakar’s alleged threat to people’s representatives of Huzurabad constituency that if they supported Rajender their bills would be stopped, contracts would not be given and would not sanction funds for developmental activities in their respective regions, Rajendar said that the TRS was trying to separate a child from its mother and reminded Kamalakar that power did not remain permanent with anyone and no one lived for thousand years.

He came down heavily on Kamalakar for transforming Karimnagar, which was once enriched with a lot of natural resources, into a burial ground. The minister post which Kamalakar enjoys now is not gained with his worth but with lobbying, he said. “The time is about to come very soon, when Karimnagar people will bury you in the same burial ground,” Rajender said.

 

“I know what is your culture and I am not going to be afraid of your silly tricks which you are playing with the people of Huzurabad constituency. Have you ever done anything for Huzurabad, have you ever shared the problems of people of this region, have you ever played a little bit of role in the victory of people’s representatives of Huzurabad constituency?” he questioned.

Rajendar said when he was in the party, nobody spoke anything against him, but as soon as he was suspended from the Cabinet post with false allegations, the ministers and leaders of the TRS were attacking him like a wolf.

 

“The ministers should have some character when they are in public and must not try to politically assassin people’s representatives who won on their own. Many people’s representatives of Huzurabad constituency are unable to move in their region due to the cheap politics played by Kamalakar and the TRS,” he pointed out.

Rajender said he was well aware of tax evasions Kamalakar made. “When time comes, it will be exposed to the public. After 2023, Kamalakar and his power will not exist,” he said.

“People are not innocent, they are watching every move of TRS leaders and are feeling ashamed of them. Since I have some patience, I am keeping quiet, once I lose that, you will be burnt to ashes in that heat,” he said, expressing anger at Kamalakar.

 

“If the TRS leaders do not stop threatening people’s representatives of Huzurabad constituency, then I will take up another movement for self-respect with the support of advocates, teachers, students, intellectuals, doctors and those who participated actively in separate Telangana movement and are silent now to teach them a befitting lesson,” he warned.

Before holding a press meet, the former health minister went to his native place Kamalapur and took the blessings of his father Etala Mallaiah.

...
Tags: etala rajender, etala mallaiah, gangula kamalakar, power is not permanent etala, nobody is going to live 1000 years etala, huzurabad constituency, kamalakar tax evasion, etala tirade against gangula
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar




