54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Politics 18 May 2020 Chidambaram slams Ce ...
Nation, Politics

Chidambaram slams Centre, says stimulus package hopelessly inadequate

PTI
Published May 18, 2020, 2:26 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2020, 2:26 pm IST
The party sought a revised and comprehensive package of 10 per cent of the GDP
Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is "hopelessly inadequate". (PTI Photo)
 Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is "hopelessly inadequate". (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is "hopelessly inadequate" given the gravity of the economic crisis as it amounts to only Rs 1.86 crore, which is 0.91 per cent of the GDP.

The party sought a revised and comprehensive package of 10 per cent of the GDP.

 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the stimulus package has left several sections like the poor, migrants, farmers, labourers, workers, small shopkeepers and middle class high and dry.

"We express our thorough disappointment and request the government to reconsider the stimulus package and announce a revised and comprehensive fiscal stimulus package of not less than Rs 10 lakh crore of real additional expenditure equivalent to 10 per cent of GDP," he said at a press conference through video-conferencing.

Chidambaram also accused the government of being opportunistic by pushing reforms. It is bypassing Parliament and a discussion on the package and this will be strongly resisted, he added.

"I think the government is deliberately sidelining Parliament. A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee should at least be held to discuss the fiscal stimulus package," he said.

...
Tags: congress, stimulus package, government, hopelessly inadequate, economic crisis, gdp, chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Karnataka announces more relaxation including bus service

Locals stage a protest against LG Polymers industry after the chemical gas leakage incident. (PTI)

LG Polymers will not be allowed to continue as before: CM

Karnataka has 672 active cases. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka covid cases double in 16 days

Damaged fishermen boats are seen following thunderstorm and rainfall due to Cyclone Amphan. (PTI)

India evacuates residents threatened by Amphan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena questions Centre, asks whether India is not 'self reliant' at present

Shiv Sena targets BJP over Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Nirav Modi case: BJP accuses Congress of trying 'its best to save' fugitive

File image of Nirav Modi. (PTI)

Mamata's outburst to cover up monumental failures in tackling covid: Dhankar

Volunteers wearing protective suits distribute food among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Kashmir's domicile law changed under cover of Covid-19

Srinagar looks like a ghost town due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The central government amended the Jammu & Kashmir's domicile laws, a move that has been criticised by all political civil society groups in the Kashmir Valley. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)

Kamal slams Modi for lockdown, but praises PM too

Actor Kamal Haasan (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham