Rajani from Telangana is minister in AP

VIJAYAWADA: As many as five new ministers for Andhra Pradesh will take charge at the state Secretariat on various auspicious mahurats on Monday.

The ministers are Vidadala Rajani, Taneti Vanitha, Narayana Swamy, Merugu Nagarjuna and Kottu Satyanarayana. However, the 32-year-old Telanganite woman leader, Rajani, took charge as a minister in AP on Sunday.

Kondapuram village in Turkapalli mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagriri district in Telangana state was the native village of Rajani. She is the second of the two daughters of Ragula Sattayya of Kondapuram village who also has a son. Later, the family moved from Kondapuram to Hyderabad. They reside in Safilguda in Secunderabad.

Rajini did her education in Telangana. She completed her BSc in Computer Science in 2011 from St Ann's Women's Degree College, Malkajgiri, affiliated to Osmania University, and then did her MBA. Later, she moved to the US and worked with an IT company. She is married to Vidadala Kumaraswamy. The couple has a son and a daughter.

After working in the US for some time, Rajani and her husband returned to AP.

The couple wanted to “give back” their share of services to the community and started the VR Foundation. She joined Telugu Desam in 2014 and later shifted to the YSRC — in August 2018. In the 2019 elections, Rajani won the Assembly seat from Chilakaluripet, and would function as minister from now on.

Narayana Swamy will take charge as minister for excise at 9 am on Monday followed by Merugu Nagarjuna as minister for social welfare at 10.30 am, Rajani as minister for health, family welfare and medical education at 10.15 am, Kottu Satyanarayana as minister for endowments at 11.48 am, and Taneti Vanith as minister for home and disaster management at 11.04 am in their respective chambers at the Secretariat.