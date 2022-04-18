Nation Politics 18 Apr 2022 Revanth to mobilise ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth to mobilise 5 lakh for Rahul’s Warangal meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 18, 2022, 2:10 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 2:10 am IST
Particularly farmers, will be mobilised from undivided Warangal and neighbouring Khammam, Karimnagar and part of Nalgonda districts
Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)
Hyderabad: All India Congress Com-mittee (AICC) Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore made it clear that there would be no alliance with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the upcoming Assembly and Parliament elections. Rumours about the possibility of the Congress having ties with the TRS were totally false, he tweeted on Sunday. “The Congress won’t move back an inch from our commitment to save Telangana from the TRS and the BJP,” Manickam Tagore said.

“Let this be crystal clear to those spreading rum-ours,” he said. He also called upon party leaders to be prepared for the Congress rally in Warangal on May 6 during the visit of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

 

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to mobilise around five lakh people for the public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Warangal.  People, particularly farmers, will be mobilised from undivided Warangal and neighbouring Khammam, Karimnagar and part of Nalgonda districts.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy has taken the meeting as a prestige issue and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success.

It is for the first time after Revanth became state party chief, Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Telangana. TPCC has chosen Warangal for Rahul Gandhi's meeting, as the city is the second biggest in Telangana after Hyderabad. However, the party has a strong base in various Assembly constituencies in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. Aiming to highlight problems being faced by the farmers in the TRS rule, the Congress has named its Warangal meeting as ‘Rythu Sangharshana Sabha’. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s meeting in Warangal would start within a couple of days. He said distressed farmers' issues would be highlighted in the meeting and the Congress would expose the lapses of the TRS government.

 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


